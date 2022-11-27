Cellular Intelligence For Public Security

When Wave Guard Technology was established 12 years ago, its main field of business was producing information based on cellular network data for various governmental departments and civil institutions dealing with public health. Since then, it has expanded its work to additional domains in Israel and abroad, focusing on intelligence gathering for public safety and law enforcement. The company’s unique solution includes the TRACER, a unique Big Data system based on receiving raw data from cellular operators, revolving around an algorithm responsible for data integration and an analysis engine permitting oversight of cellular subscribers by cellular location and telecom metadata. Another product developed by the company is ARTEMIS, a cellular system capable of locating cellular subscribers and identifying them even without collaborating with cellular operators, and even without cellular coverage at the target’s location. All these is done by the company while avoiding the most problematic issue in this filed: intruding privacy and content transmitted by cellular networks. The company’s CEO in the past three years in General (res.) Uzi Moskowitz, former Chief of the IDF Telecom Department, who was responsible for all IDF communications, including military cellular communication.

Operative Intelligence for Law Enforcement Organizations

Initially, the company focused on a product line producing information for public health purposes, monitoring the radiation level of cellular base stations across Israel for the Ministry of Environmental Protection. Since then, the company developed, for the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the “Guardian” system, routinely monitoring the radiation levels of al antenna payloads and alerting the Ministry of any deviations. In the past year, this technology also assists in monitoring cellular company licensing . “This is the company’s civil line, producing cellular network information for public health and monitoring radiation levels”, explains Moskowitz. “This system is also installed in other countries around the world, for their governmental authorities monitoring cellular radiation”.

Approx. five years after its establishment, the company developed the “TRACER” system, analyzing raw information received from cellular operator data, transforming it into valuable operative intelligence for interior security and law enforcement. The clear advantage of Wave Guard’s technology is the fact that it does not interfere with transmitted data, and focuses on location only “in a distinct manner compared to invasive cyber companies such as NSO, our company’s technology does not hack into cellular traffic contents and does not covertly attack devices, so that it does not intrude privacy in any manner whatsoever”, emphasized Moskowitz, and adds that in the HLS and operative intelligence production domain, the technology assists fighting crime and terrorism, locating drug trade, and more. The end users are interior security agencies and organizations”.

Solving Three Murder Cases

“The basis for our technological distinction compared to our competitors is that we can extract the location of all cellular subscribers of all companies at any given time, and our software uses cellular operator data, produced in any case for cellular operator purposes”, clarifies Moskowitz. “The system is not installed by cellular operators and thus does not burden them or causes malfunctions. On the other hand, the cellular users do not need to actively install an app. Furthermore, the system does not require a pre-definition of security target lists, which permits identifying risk factors where no alerts exist. On the first layer, we monitor everyone all the time, and on the upper layer, we perform various analytics, such as meetings between certain people or proximity to certain areas, an information which permits us to connect known targets with new targets.

“Another advantage of the system is the ability to locate the suspects ahead of time based on monitoring, which can prevent terror attacks and provide real-time warnings”, he adds. “The technology also permits retroactive investigation of cellular data – once again, not on the contents, but rather locations – and thus we assisted one of our clients last year solve three murder cases based on the system and the cellular overview.

The “TRACER” system, used by many of the company’s clients worldwide, can also monitor regions of interest, such as land and sea borders, as well as long energy infrastructures such as oil pipes. This is done by cellular coverage of the border regions, to monitor terrorist activities, narcotic trade, and illegal immigration. The system also significantly assists in the case of natural disasters, as by cellular activity prior to the event, it is possible to know how many people were in the event’s area – even if the network collapsed due to the disaster and people are missing under the rubble.

The Advantage of a Software Product

Alongside the “TRACER” system, another product developed by Wave Guard Technology is, as noted above, the “ARTEMIS” system. This is a system capable of locating and identifying suspicious persons through their cellular identity, but, unlike the first system, which relies on cellular operator data, in this case the information is received even without the cellular operators’ collaboration, and even with no cellular network at all in the region. This is an independent system, technologically based on sensors emulating a cellular cell, and placed in regions of interest, such as sensitive borders. When a suspected telephone approaches the region, it automatically tries to connect to the sensor, which then transmits a signal to the system. This system serves, among other things, to monitor illicit communication by prison inmates, capable of identifying the prison cell from which such illicit cellular call originates. It is important to emphasize that this system also does not intrude the device or the contents of calls and correspondences.

Beyond your advantage in the avoidance of intrusion to contents and privacy, does your system have further advantages compared to competing companies?

“Our other clear advantage is that our product is software, unlike other companies’ products who install hardware on the cellular network itself, which burdens the operator and might cause malfunction. Another element reducing operator burden is that we do not require renewed integration in every change of protocols, and thus less malfunctions, mistakes, or operative limitations occur. We receive cellular files, containing raw data, and our software algorithm knows how to analyze this data for specific intelligence needs without burdening the system. Additionally, our operative intelligence analysis is more efficient than others thanks to a smart algorithm, based on our long-term knowledge base in cellular network engineering.

