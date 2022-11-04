Terms and Conditions

Last updated May 2012

The browsing and use of the site is subject to compliance with the site’s terms of use as set forth:

General

These Rules set out the terms of use governing the site, Haaretz.com (hereinafter referred to as “the Site”), and any application or digital platform associated with Haaretz Daily Newspaper Ltd (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”).

In order to view contents of the Site by computer, cellular device, different digital applications or any other media, on a routine basis or on a random basis, including an occasional user and/or regular user (hereinafter referred to as “the User”), the User shall register with the Site according to the terms set forth.

Proper registration to the Site allows the User to view information and content published by the Site in various spheres (all the information on the Site is hereinafter referred to as “the information”, or “information” and “the content”, or “content”), which is owned partially by the Company and partially by third parties who or which have authorized the Company to make use thereof (hereinafter referred to as “the information providers”), as well as various services and applications (hereinafter referred to as “the services”).

The Site may enable users to publish responses (talkbacks) in the designated places in relation to some of the content and to upload - subject to prohibitions and restrictions pursuant to the law and these Rules - browsers’ content belonging to them, including links, audio files, video files, pictures, photographs, clips, animations, illustrations, diagrams, charts, presentations, slides, tables, graphs and the like, including in the framework of communities, forums, blogs and publications, and to send e-mails and personal messages (hereinafter referred to as “browsers’ content”).

Logging on to sites and registration

The logging on to the Site and/or the use of all or some of their services requires registration and/or payment.

Registered users can view a limited number of articles per month. Subscribers get access to further content and information published on the Site, according to the type of subscription they have purchased (hereinafter referred to as “the Subscribers”).

The User must act in accordance with the registration instructions of the Company and/or other entities, and in such context provide correct and accurate details and update the Company, without delay, with respect to any changes in the details furnished by the User.

Insofar as registration is necessary, the User shall act as follows:

The User shall fill out a suitable registration form in accordance with the instructions appearing in the appropriate place on the digital form.



If the User wishes to receive a service that involves payment, he shall pay the Company subscription fees as detailed in the terms of use specific to the service and subscription purchased by the User. The User’s attention is drawn to the fact that the furnishing of false personal details in such regard, including in relation to payment means, constitutes a criminal offense under the Israeli Penal Law, 5737-1977 and is totally prohibited.



Once it has received the data, the Company shall assimilate and verify it. If the data is found to be in order, a password shall be sent to the e-mail address furnished by the User, which shall be used by him when logging on to the Site and/or services provided by the Site. Unless provided otherwise, the password may not be changed by the User.

The Company may update the subscription fees or the structure of the subscription from time to time, in its exclusive discretion, while notifying the relevant subscribers. The subscriber may then decide whether to cancel his subscription from that point forward.

The User shall be exclusively liable for keeping his password and means of access to the services secret, by adopting suitable security arrangements, in order to prevent the User’s account from being abused. The password is personal, and cannot be used or passed on to another person.

The User exempts the Company, including its representatives, employees, managers and those acting on its behalf, from any liability and/or obligation in connection with and/or relating to registration and/or collection and/or payment that are not performed directly by the Company.

The Company may, in its exclusive and full discretion, cease all or some of the site’s services and/or make changes therein and/or require payment for them, and remove content and information from the site without preserving them, in its exclusive discretion and without the need for prior notice to or the consent of the User or any third party.

Subscription Terms and Limited Access Passes

The different types of subscriptions and limited access passes to the Site are set out at http://www.haaretz.com/misc/subscription

The Company reserves the right to change the amount of content and types of service that it makes available to different categories of users and subscribers, and may increase or reduce the content and services that are available to paying subscribers or limited access pass holders from time to time. It is clarified that the Subscribers will not receive a refund due to such changes.

The services and other digital products are provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis. The Company is not liable in any form for the availability of the content or the services on the web. In a case that any or all of the services or digital products are temporarily unavailable, no refunds will be given and the Company reserves the right to issue refunds or credits in its sole discretion. If the Company issues a refund or credit, it is under no obligation to issue the same or similar refund in the future.

The Company will provide access to the User according to the specific subscription only after the payment is accepted by the Company. The Company reserves the right to reject any payment of offer by the User in its discretion, for any or no reason.

In order to purchase a subscription or a limited access pass, the User must provide complete and accurate payment information. By submitting payment details, the User confirms that he is entitled to purchase a subscription or limited access pass using those payment details. If the Company does not receive payment authorization or any authorization is subsequently cancelled, then the Company may immediately terminate or suspend the User subscription or limited access pass. The Company reserves the right to contact the relevant payment provider (such as banks) and/or law enforcement authorities in cases of suspicious conduct.

The prices of the subscription and limited access pass will be detailed clearly on the sign-up pages or otherwise during the sign-up process, and may vary from time to time.

Payments will be in United States Dollars. The User may also have to pay any applicable local taxes.

In case of a price stated incorrectly, whether online or otherwise, the Company is not obliged to provide a subscription or limited access pass at that price, even if the User’s payment was mistakenly accepted. The Company reserves the right to subsequently notify the User of any pricing error and refund the User with any money he has paid the Company in full, or charge the User with the correct price.

The subscription is continuous, and will remain valid until it is terminated by the Company, or by the Subscriber via e-mail as detailed in section 62 below.

Notification of the annual payment will be sent to the Subscriber at least 30 days in advance.

If you have purchased your product through a third party (such as Apple, Amazon etc.), these Terms of Sale may not apply to you. We are not liable to you for any claims related to purchases made through third parties. Please contact the third party directly.

Subscribers are entitled, at any time, to inform Haaretz-IHT of their desire to cancel their subscription by leaving a clear telephone message on 03-5121750 , or by sending written notification (hereinafter: the cancellation notice) by fax (to 03-5121703), by registered mail (to Subscription Department, 18 Salman Schocken Street, PO Box 35029, Tel Aviv, Israel 61350), by opening a customer service request or by email (to iht@haaretz.co.il). The cancellation notice must include the subscriber's full name and I.D. number.

In case of cancellation, the subscription will end after 3 business days (Israel) from the date the cancellation notice was received.

The Company reserves the right to end any subscription or access pass at its discretion, if the User breaches these terms and conditions, with or without notice and without further obligation to the User. The User will not be entitled to any refund in these circumstances.

The use of the information

The information may only be used for personal and private purposes. The User may not enable the transfer of information or permit any use of information, for consideration or otherwise, to or by third parties.

Without derogating from the generality of the aforesaid, the User undertakes that the information shall not be used by him and/or others for profit-making purposes and/or business or commercial purposes and/or in a manner that might prejudice the Company’s business, including the display and/or storage of information outside the Site, including other sites on the web or in any other media.

For the avoidance of any doubt, it is expressed that the prohibition on commercial or business use of the information applies to all types of information on the site, including content and publications of third parties that are not the Company’s property.



End Users of Wireless Devices

The Service distributed via Wireless Devices, is solely for the end user own personal viewing and that all storage. Further redistribution or any other use is strictly prohibited.

The Company may enforce such terms against the end users also upon notification by relevant third parties ("Reuters" for example) that the end users are in breach of such terms.

The User shall be exclusively liable for the use of and/or reliance on the information.

The use of the sites

The User undertakes to use the Site in accordance with the requirements of any law, subject to the terms of use of the Site as provided in these Rules, and to avoid any damage to the Company and/or third parties.

The User undertakes not to directly and/or indirectly cause and/or contribute to the causation of, in the course of browsing the Site, by his conduct, acts and omissions, any prejudice to and/or breach of any contractual rights, proprietary rights, copyright, moral rights, quasi-proprietary rights, duties of care and fidelity, trade secrets, trademarks, patents, not to publish any defaming statement, not to compromise the privacy of any individual, not to breach any order, not to publish anything that is prohibited by law, including publications from in-camera discussions, a breach of censorship provisions, any damage to the security of the State or any infringement of third party rights.

The User undertakes not to contravene the provisions of any law in connection with the use or browsing of the site and not to upload and/or publish on the site any material that prejudices or infringes the proprietary rights of others, any material that is pornographic, of a blatant sexual nature or that might offend public sentiment, any material relating to and identifying minors, any illegal material, any material that encourages and/or assists in the performance of an act that constitutes a criminal offence pursuant to the laws of the State of Israel, any material that constitutes defamation of a person or compromises his privacy, any material the publication of which is prohibited pursuant to the provisions of any law and/or any material that might mislead a consumer, within the meaning thereof in the Consumer Protection Law, 5741-1981. For the avoidance of doubt, it is expressed that the above prohibitions all apply in relation to the uploading of links to unacceptable material and/or content as aforesaid.

The User undertakes not to prejudice the Company or other users of the Site or the web in general, and in such context to avoid any damage to or encumbrance of their ability to use the services provided by the Site and to totally refrain from collecting information about them. This prohibition also includes a prohibition on sending “spam”, chain letters, pyramid games or any attempt to furnish information or offer services or products the receipt of which has not been approved by the users and/or the Company.

The User undertakes not to participate in and/or contribute to or assist in file sharing activity and not to participate in and/or contribution to the transfer of information and/or the referral and/or creation of links to infringing websites and/or infringement of the proprietary rights of third parties.

The User undertakes not to use or act with the site in connection with the following: the transmission of passwords and/or personal and/or intimate details about browsers and/or the harassment of browsers, impersonating another, commercial advertising and/or sales promotion, political propaganda and/or promoting contenders and political parties in elections, the use of vitriolic and/or insulting language, collecting details about other users, copying details and/or announcements from the Site and publishing or displaying them elsewhere for commercial purposes or in such a way as might harm the Company’s business, spamming the Site, artificially promoting content, publishing untrue or misleading material, publishing links and/or uploading sexual or pornographic content to the Site and/or content that will hurt the feelings of other browsers and/or that might cause them damage.

The User undertakes to completely refrain from any attempt to collect information about the Site, including by technological means, operating or assisting the operation of any computer application or other means aimed at scanning, copying, retrieving and/or mining data, to refrain from making and/or causing any change to any of the Site, including browsers’ content or advertising and other content, and in such context not to interfere with the source code of the Site.

The User further undertakes to refrain from acts and/or omissions that hinder the activity of the Site and/or their browsers, including by corrupting and/or interfering with computer operation, for example by viruses, worms and other harmful applications, hacking into computer material, arranging and/or planting software in a manner likely to cause harm or corruption to a computer and/or computer material, the deletion of computer material, trespass and the like.

The User undertakes to immediately notify the Company of the possibility of any damage to users and/or third parties and/or of an existing or expected contravention of any legal provisions, in consequence and/or as a result of acts of the User or acts of others of which he is aware.

The User acknowledges that the Company may avail itself of all the means at its disposal pursuant to the law against a user who has breached the provisions of these Rules, including the transfer of his details to third parties.

The User’s details

The User is not liable to furnish any details to the Company and shall only do so if he wishes. The Company may use details furnished by the User to any of the Site and/or in the scope of browsing them, and other information furnished by the User for various requirements of the Company’s activity from time to time, including: contacting customers and third parties, advertising, marketing and sales promotion, the production of activities and events, the provision of mailing services, including direct mailing by the Company and/or someone on its behalf and/or other entities, for customers and third parties; the Company shall only make legal use of information received from the users in accordance with the provisions of the laws of the State of Israel.

All details and information provided by the user will be dealt with according to Haaretz's privacy policy, which is subject to change, and is part of the site's Terms of Use.

The Company may forthwith temporarily or permanently restrict or block the User’s access to information and/or ability to browse the Site, if he uses information contrary to the requirements of any law and/or the provisions of these Rules, or for any other reasonable cause. The Company may furnish the User’s personal details to the competent authorities or third parties if in its discretion the circumstances so oblige.

The Company may operate and send the User identification files enabling it to identify the computer from which the User is accessing any of the Site (such as cookies) and use information obtained by it in consequence thereof. Browsers’ content

The User undertakes, in relation to any content (including any photograph, video, recording, picture, illustration, text, mark, format, design and the like) that he uploads and/or causes to be presented on any of the Site, as well as on any web page connected to the Site, that there is no legal, contractual and/or other restriction preventing him from uploading and/or publishing content as aforesaid (hereinafter also referred to as “browsers’ content”).

The User undertakes to bear full liability for browsers’ content uploaded by him and/or any publication, message and/or link that he was involved in uploading onto the Site, including a web page that is connected to the Site, and inter alia in respect of defamation and/or invasion of privacy and/or infringement of proprietary and/or contractual rights and/or violation of a judicial order or any other law, and he expressly exempts the Company, including its representatives, employees, managers and those acting on its behalf, for any liability and/or obligation in such regard.

The User undertakes to compensate and/or indemnify the Company and/or anyone acting in its name or stead, immediately upon their first demand, for any damage, injury, loss, expense, payment, loss of profits, loss of data, loss of usability and damage to reputation and good name that is occasioned to them, including in respect of advocates’ professional fees and legal costs, in consequence of a breach of the provisions of these Rules and/or in consequence of any plea, demand and/or claim of a third party, including the competent authorities, concerning the activity of the User and/or anyone on its behalf in relation to the Site, including the uploading of browsers’ content. Indemnity as aforesaid does not derogate from the Company’s legal remedies.

The User acknowledges that the Company, including its representatives, employees, managers and those acting on its behalf, shall not be howsoever liable for the quality, reliability, correctness, wholeness, currency, legality and functioning of browsers’ content, and that they are of course not liable for any reliance on browsers’ content, as well as on information or content as defined above.

The Company may, in its exclusive discretion, set conditions and/or restrictions in relation to browsers’ content and/or delete it in its exclusive and full discretion, inter alia but not only, after the passage of a certain period of time and/or in consequence of a deviation from the terms of use of the Site.

The Company may, in its exclusive discretion, refuse to publish and/or delete and/or make changes, fully or partially, in browsers’ content, whether not yet uploaded for publication or already published, without needing the User’s consent or having to give prior notice to the User, inter alia in consequence of a breach and/or concern of a breach of the provisions of the terms of use of the Site, the provisions of the law or the rights of any third party and/or in consequence of directives of the competent authorities and/or for technical reasons, including technological changes, even if no backups are kept of browsers’ content.

The mere uploading of browsers’ content by the User onto any of the Site vests the Company and/or someone on its behalf, irrevocably and without consideration, with a user license, for an unlimited term, in respect of the aforesaid content.



The uploading of browsers’ content onto a site does not negate those with copyright in the browsers’ content of their rights in the content, but vests the Company, as aforesaid, with a free and non-exclusive User license in respect of the content.



The user license given to the Company as aforesaid in the browsers’ content is given without financial consideration to the User; the license is international and for an unlimited term, and also includes repeated use of any media content, including in the framework of various publications of the Haaretz Group, inter alia journalistic content and/or the content of any of the Site and/or including future sites. The aforesaid user license includes the grant of a right to the Company to issue sub-licenses, create derivative works and execute transactions and/or contracts with third parties, for consideration or otherwise, including rewriting, editing, processing, summarizing, translating, copying, storing, publishing on the Internet and/or any other currently existing and/or future media, all in the exclusive discretion of the Company, without the need for the User’s consent, and without any consideration to the User.

The uploading of browsers’ content constitutes approval and consent by the User that the editing of content as aforesaid and/or any change made therein by the Company and/or someone on its behalf, which does not substantially impair the User’s dignity, shall not constitute infringement of a moral right of the User and/or otherwise prejudice him.



The uploading of browsers’ content constitutes approval and consent by the User that the editing of content as aforesaid and/or any change made therein by the Company and/or someone on its behalf, which does not substantially impair the User’s dignity, shall not constitute infringement of a moral right of the User and/or otherwise prejudice him. Credit shall be given for using browsers’ content as customary in respect of the type of publication and/or media in or on which the browsers’ content is presented as aforesaid, insofar as possible in the circumstances of the case. Insofar as the User has any objection in relation to a failure to give credit or the giving of erroneous or deficient credit, he must apply to the Company in such regard without delay in order to enable the credit to be amended where such is appropriate and possible. The amendment of a credit as aforesaid within a reasonable time shall exhaust all the User’s remedies in such regard.

The Company may, in its exclusive discretion, integrate on the Site commercial and other publications directly and/or indirectly relating to browsers’ content and/or place them next or close to browsers’ content, without the user who uploaded the relevant browsers’ content having any plea or claim in such regard, including with regard to the receipt of any consideration. Limited liability

The Site, including the services, the information and the browsers’ content, are presented to the users “as is”. The Company, including its representatives, employees, managers and those acting on its behalf, shall not be liable for any use made thereof by the User, directly or indirectly, and/or for the User’s reliance thereon. For the avoidance of doubt, it is expressed that the contents of financial and/or business and/or economic publications, if any, does not amount to the giving of advice and/or an opinion.

The Company and the information providers, including their representatives, employees, managers and those acting on their behalf, shall not be liable for the conformity of the Site, including the services, information and browsers’ content, with the User’s requirements and/or objects.

The Company and the information providers are doing all they can in order to ensure that the information is as correct and accurate as possible; however, notwithstanding the aforesaid, there may be shortcomings and/or mistakes and/or inaccuracies in the information and/or in the manner of transferring it to the User, and the User hereby exempts the Company and the information providers, including their representatives, employees, managers and those acting on their behalf, from any liability and/or obligation in relation thereto.

The Company and the information providers, including their representatives, employees, managers and those acting on their behalf, shall not be liable for the availability of the Site, the services, the information and the browsers’ content, including the form, completeness, currency and accuracy of the data, their suitability for the User in their quality, nature and scope, possible shortcomings, the information’s contents, the non-conformity of the data received by the Company’s computer with the data received by the User’s computer, loss of information and the like.

The Company and the information providers, including their representatives, employees, managers and those acting on their behalf, shall not be liable for any direct or indirect damage occasioned to the User and/or any third party in respect of the use of the Site, including services, information and browsers’ content and/or reliance thereon and/or in respect of the cancellation and/or cessation of any of the services offered by the Site, including in respect of disruptions and/or failures in the information’s transfer, whether caused intentionally by any third party or by reason of any malfunction.

The Site also include various links to sites other than the Site, inter alia through advertisements and browsers’ content, and include publications from sites, people and other entities that/who are not the Site (hereinafter referred to as “foreign content”). It is expressed that the Company, including its representatives, employees, managers and those acting on its behalf, shall not be howsoever liable for any foreign content and/or link and/or publication and/or information not published by the Site, including the content of sites to which a link was placed on any of the Site. The User alone shall be exclusively and fully liable for any use of and/or reliance on foreign content and/or information from sources other than the Site.

The Company may include commercial content of third parties on the Site, including advertisements, banners, announcements, pop-up announcements and the like. The User exempts the Company, including its representatives, employees, managers and those acting on its behalf, from any liability and/or obligation in connection with and/or relating to commercial content that is not of the Company itself.

The User’s attention is drawn to the fact that information on the Site might be updated and/or altered from time to time, that content that appeared on the Site might be deleted and/or altered without prior notice and without the User’s consent and that the Company, including its representatives, employees, managers and those acting on its behalf, shall not be liable for any damage of whatsoever type occasioned in such case.

The Company is not undertaking that the use of the Site shall not be disrupted, that information shall be available in an orderly fashion without interruption, that information shall appear reliably without mistakes or that the use shall be immune to damages, faults, malfunctions or failures, and the User exempts the Company, including its representatives, employees, managers and those acting on its behalf, from any liability and/or obligation deriving therefrom.

Intellectual property

All the rights in the Site, the information, the content and the services relating to the Site belong to the Company save for content or services from third parties in respect of which the Company has user rights. In such context, the Company owns the operating rights in the Site and all the rights in the activity of the Site, including graphic designs, developments, texts, pictures, photographs, illustrations, video, logos and trademarks of the site and/or appearing thereon, databases, management and development systems, software, applications and codes.

The User undertakes not to publish the information and/or any part thereof, including any product and/or printout of the information, other than on such terms as set forth on the Site, whether printed as a drawing or as a report, and whether given as a file on magnetic means or in any other way. The User also undertakes not to duplicate, photocopy, reproduce and/or print any product and/or make any print as aforesaid of the information or any part thereof for the purpose of distribution or publication in any way, and that it shall not assist others in doing so.

It is expressed that the information and/or content on the Site may not be used for the purpose of creating and/or publishing any compilation, collection, summary, database or news.

The User undertakes not to make any alteration to the information, including rewriting, editing, processing, summarizing, translating, copying, storing, publishing, restricting or removing publication of the information or any part thereof, on the Internet and/or any other currently existing and/or future media, and not to allow others to use it, not to create derivative works and not to execute transactions and/or contracts with third parties, for consideration or otherwise, in respect of the information or any part thereof.

It is expressed that the methodical taking and/or use of advertisers’ announcements from any of the Site for the purpose of commercial and/or business activity or for the purpose of any other activity that is such as to prejudice the Company’s activity is totally prohibited.

The presentation of information or content, including video and audio clips, appearing on the Site in framing and/or in any other way or form that is not a direct link to the original and complete web page of the relevant site from amongst the Site on which the information or content appears, is prohibited.

The creation of links to information or content of any of the Site from sites that contain harmful, pornographic or racist content, encourage violence and discrimination, operate contrary to the law or encourage illegal activity, is prohibited.

The Company and/or the Site may remove or block any link to any of the Site, in their discretion, and the user who created the aforesaid link shall not have any plea in such regard.

The copying, distribution, dispatch, making available to the public, broadcasting or publication of information stored on the Site that has not been expressly permitted is prohibited, unless the Company’s has given its prior written consent thereto. For the sake of obtaining consent as aforesaid, an e-mail may be sent directly to customer service at the following addresses:

Customer-htz@haaretz.co.il - Haaretz sites in Hebrew and in English.



The User’s contracts with third parties

In the scope of using the Site, the User might contract with a third party inter alia for the purpose of obtaining services, including services for payment. Contracts as aforesaid between the User and a third party, even where the service relates to content on the Site, shall be between the User and the third party only, and the Company shall not be a party thereto.

The Company shall not bear any liability in respect of any activity and/or service received by the User from third parties as aforesaid, or in respect of any contract between the User and a third party, even if the service or contract directly or indirectly relate to activity of the Company’s and/or the Site. Publication of author’s credit

In the event that any publication on any of the Site does not give credit to the author that pursuant to these Rules and/or any contract and/or law should be given and/or incorrect and/or incomplete credit is given and the like, the User shall apply to the Company without delay from the moment it becomes aware thereof, so that the credit may be amended. The exclusive, full and final remedy available to the User in such case is the giving and/or amendment of the credit within a reasonable period of time.

Cancelation and applications to customer service

If the User wishes to cancel his registration for any service provided by the Site or to address any complaint, comment and/or question, he shall do so in a clear application by e-mail to customer service or technical support, as the case may be, in accordance with the following addresses:

Customer service application: Customer-htz@haaretz.co.il

Technical support application: Customer-htz@haaretz.co.il

When making an application as aforesaid, the User must state his full name, telephone name and a clear mail address for contacting him, and any other relevant detail for the purpose of clarifying his application.



In the case of an application concerning any service or payment that is collected by a supplier other than the Company or any other third party, the User must apply directly to such entity, and not to the Company and/or the Site.

Informing about unknown creator/photographer’s identity.

photo.report@haaretz.co.il



The company makes reasonable efforts to verify the identity of each photographer who created a picture or a video, which have been used by the company within its journalistic publications (inter alia in accordance with the provisions of sections 27A and/or 50(A1) of the Israeli Copyright Law, 5768-2007). However, verifying the above-mentioned identity is not always possible. The creator of the relevant picture or video is entitled and invited to notify the Company about his identity as the picture/video original creator.

Mailing

The User acknowledges that the Company may use the details of the e-mail address/es furnished by him to the Site, as well as his other contact and identification details, for the purpose of mailing various content, including various advertising material, to the User from the Site and/or third parties, including direct mailing. The User may at all times remove himself from any distribution list of the various mailing tracks, as provided on any mail item as aforesaid, and he shall not have any plea vis-à-vis the Company in connection with the receipt of mail as aforesaid.

Additional terms

The Company may cease the Site’s activity temporarily and/or permanently at any time in its exclusive discretion.

The Company is reserving its right to alter the terms of use of any of the Site from time to time, in its exclusive discretion. Any such alteration shall bind the User from the moment the revised terms of use are published on the relevant site. The User acknowledges that the Rules shall be revised from time to time and shall bind him from the moment of their revision. The User undertakes to read the Rules from time to time and to act in accordance therewith.

Sole jurisdiction in respect of any matter and dispute relating to publications and/or use of the Site, including services provided in connection with the Site, shall rest with the competent court in Tel Aviv, which shall hear the matter in accordance with the laws of the State of Israel. The User agrees that international choice of law rules and/or provisions shall not apply and accordingly, in any event, no litigation shall take place outside the borders of the State of Israel.

In accordance with section 19 of the Prescription Law, 5718-1958, and as a separate written contract, a prescription period of six months from the date of the publication or event the subject of the User’s application is agreed as the final date on which the User may refer any plea, demand and/or claim to the Company. In the case of ongoing publication, the prescription period shall commence on the date of the original publication. The User undertakes not to refer any plea, demand and/or claim to the Company after the agreed prescription period. Any act by the User contrary to his undertaking and/or response of the Company to the User’s act, if any, shall not derogate from the Company’s plea of prescription. It is agreed that the provisions of this paragraph shall prevail over any other legal provision.

The User agrees that these Rules shall not be interpreted narrowly against the Company, inter alia in view of the frequent changes in the Internet sphere and the Company’s reliance on these Rules. The Company is reserving any right not expressly vested in the User.

If it is determined that any paragraph of the Rules lacks legal effect and/or is unenforceable, it shall be deemed to have been replaced by a legal and enforceable paragraph the provisions of which most closely resembles the intention of the original paragraph, without any influence on the binding and enforceable applicability of the other paragraphs of the Rules.

Any waiver, postponement, extension or concession by the Company vis-à-vis the User shall not constitute a precedent, shall not operate to the Company’s detriment and shall not be deemed a waiver of its rights pursuant hereto, save in the case of an express waiver that refers specifically and in writing to the provisions of the Rules.

These Rules shall apply for the benefit of the Company and those acting in its name and stead. The Company may transfer and/or assign these Rules and/or the rights and/or duties included herein and/or deriving herefrom, fully or partially, to an individual, corporation or other legal entity, including a parent company, subsidiary or related company, by way of transfer, sale, vesting, merger, spin-off, consolidation and more, without the need for prior notice or the User’s consent.

The use of the Site is subject to and conditional upon the User’s consent to the provisions of these Rules. The use of the Site attests to the User’s consent to these terms of use. The User warrants and confirms that the terms of use of the Site are known to him and that he undertakes to act in accordance therewith.

The terms of use of the Site are worded in the masculine for convenience purposes only and they include men and women as one.

It is expressed that only the provisions of these Rules shall bind the Company.

The site operates according to the regulations stipulated by the Law for the Protection of the Consumer (1981) ("hereafter "The Law for the Protection of the Consumer")

The purchase of the product from the Site will be made in accordance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) Information Security Policy and Procedures Manual

Haaretz will supply the subscription to the User after processing and receiving the User's payments

If you would like to contact us about our website please send an email to customer_service@haaretz.co.il

P.O Box 35029, Schocken 21, Tel Aviv, Israel, 61350

TEL: 972-3-5121273

Cancelation of the subscription will be implemented in accordance with the Law for the Protection of the Consumer (1981) ("hereafter "The Law for the Protection of the Consumer").

