Top News
A watershed moment in U.S.-Israel ties: Lapid says Israel won't accept FBI Abu Akleh probe ■ Not just the GOP: The int'l losers of the midterms
25th Knesset sworn in ■ The price of Netanyahu's ministerial picks ■ Rabbis to Smotrich: Demand defense portfolio ■ Ben-Gvir's wife meets Sara Netanyahu, armed ■ Netanyahu looks to expand gov't size
Daily Brief ■ NEW APP ■ News feed ■ Alerts ■ Newsletters
News
Podcasts
Subscribe
0:00
-- : --
Must Reads
Opinion
Haaretz Cartoon
Haaretz Editorial
The new civics curriculum indicates the direction in which Israeli society and its education system are marching: strengthening trends of glorifying the government and Jewish ethnocentrism, at the expense of civil aspects that are necessary for a functioning democracy.
Zvi Bar'el
Nehemia Shtrasler
Israel News
National Security & Cyber
Palestinians
Israel Election
U.S. News
Labels
Promoted Content
Archaeology
Haaretz Magazine
Tech News
Labels
Promoted Content
Most Popular
1
2
3
4
5
6
Labels
Promoted Content
Climate Change
Labels
Promoted Content