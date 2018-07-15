World Cup 2018 Gets Political: The Nazi and anti-Russian Roots of 'Glory to Ukraine'

Tonight Croatia will play France in the Football World Cup Final in Moscow. Despite the best efforts of FIFA not to drag politics into the World Cup, it inevitably has been.

After beating Russia in the quarter-finals, Croatian player, Domagoj Vida, and assistant coach, Ognjen Vukojevic posted a video on Instagram shouting “Glory to Ukraine” (Slava Ukrayini).

FIFA, citing that this violated their rules and regulations on political impartiality, fined Vukojevic and warned Vida. Vukojovic was promptly fired by the Croatian football federation.

Vida apologized and stated that the statement was apolitical and was merely meant as a joke to their friends at the Ukrainian football team, Dynamo Kyiv. Both Vida and Vukojevic played for the team.

However this just stoked the geopolitical fire, and drew attention to Russia’s involvement in the Ukraine, which Russia has been trying to play down.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Russia has alleged that the chant has ultra-nationalist connotations, whereas the Ukrainians assert that its modern meaning is mainstream and meant as a pro-Ukraine anthem against Russian threats to their sovereignty.

Both are right, and both are wrong, writes Foreign Policy's Lev Golinkin. On the one hand, the slogan originally became popularized by World War II era groups, such as the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). The OUN collaborated with the Nazis and participated in the murder of thousands of Jews and other Ukrainians. The UPA on the other hand fought against both the Nazis and the USSR. However, it also slaughtered 70, 000 Polish villagers.

The slogan found a revival during the 2013-2014 Ukrainian revolution, or the Maidan uprisings. In the face of Russian aggression and annexation of Crimea, the slogan was widely used by many, not just ultra-nationalists. It was a source of pride and a reassertion of national identity. However, as with most symbols, this slogan cannot and is not completely disassociated with its ultranationalist past.