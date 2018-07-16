Trump Shocks the U.K. by 'Cutting Off' Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, background and U.S. President Donald Trump walk from the Quadrangle after inspecting the Guard of Honour, during the president's visit to Windsor Castle, July 13, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump said he intends to run for reelection in 2020 because "everybody wants me to" and there are no Democrats who could defeat him, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Asked by British journalist Piers Morgan in an interview given on Friday whether he was going to run in 2020, Trump was quoted by the Mail on Sunday as saying: "Well I fully intend to. It seems like everybody wants me to."

Trump kept Queen Elizabeth waiting for 12 minutes, then upstaged her as they walked rather than following behind her. It's painful to watch. pic.twitter.com/mVZzsnnuaw — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 14, 2018 After Trump met the Queen and flew from England to Scotland, the geniuses at the White House wrote that Trump “departed the UK.” Scotland has been part of the UK for several hundred years. They screw up even the most basic stuff. pic.twitter.com/uEbQQiNSGo — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 14, 2018

Trump said he did not see any Democrat who could beat him: "I don't see anybody. I know them all and I don't see anybody."

Before leaving Britain for a summit in Finland with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump breached British royal protocol by publicly disclosing the details of a conversation he had with Queen Elizabeth about the complexities of Brexit.

Trump's trip included multiple gaffes including his "shocking" break of protocol by walking in front of Queen Elizabeth, the White House tweeting out he was "leaving the U.K." while en route to Scotland and the various slights directed at May - which began even before he took off for Europe, when he claimed Boris Johnson was a "very good friend" right after Johnson quit May's government.

When asked if he discussed Brexit with the monarch when they met for tea at Windsor Castle on Friday, Trump said: "I did. She said it's a very - and she's right - it's a very complex problem, I think nobody had any idea how complex that was going to be... Everyone thought it was going to be 'Oh it's simple, we join or don't join, or let's see what happens.'"

Speaking of the 92-year-old queen, Trump was quoted as saying: "She is an incredible woman, she is so sharp, she is so beautiful, when I say beautiful - inside and out. That is a beautiful woman."

Asked if Trump felt the queen had liked him, he said: "Well I don't want to speak for her, but I can tell you I liked her. So usually that helps. But I liked her a lot."

"Just very elegant. And very beautiful. It was really something special," Trump said of the meeting. "She is so sharp, so wise, so beautiful. Up close, you see she's so beautiful. She's a very special person."

During an uproarious trip to Europe, Trump has harangued members of the NATO military alliance, scolded Germany for its dependence on Russian energy, and shocked Britain by publicly criticizing Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy.

Trump later apologized to May for the furor over his withering public critique, blaming "fake news" and promising instead a bilateral trade agreement with Britain after it leaves the European Union in March 2019.

Of his upcoming meeting with Putin on Monday, Trump was more guarded. "I think we could probably get along very well. Somebody said are you friends or enemies? I said well it's too early to say," Trump was quoted as saying by the Mail on Sunday.

"Right now I say we're competitors but for the United States, and frankly the U.K. and other places, to get along with Russia and China and all of these other places... that's a good thing, that's not a bad thing. That's a really good thing."