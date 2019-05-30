Ukrainian Parliament Rejects Prime Minister's Resignation

Ukraine's parliament voted to reject Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman's resignation on Thursday

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman makes an address in Kiev, Ukraine, December 19, 2016.
POOL/REUTERS

Ukraine's parliament voted to reject Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman's resignation on Thursday, with the largest faction arguing his resignation would lead to "chaos" before a snap election due in July.

Groysman had resigned after the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying Zelenskiy had turned down his overtures for cooperation. Zelenskiy has called a snap election for July 21, which his party is expected to win.

