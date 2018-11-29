Ukraine Calling on NATO to Deploy Ships to Site of Ongoing Standoff With Russia

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko talking with tankmen during drills near the city of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine on November 28, 2018.

The Ukrainian president is urging NATO to deploy naval ships to the Sea of Azov amid a standoff with Russia.

President Petro Poroshenko made the call in an interview with the German daily Bild published Thursday, saying that "we hope that states within NATO are now ready to relocate naval ships to the Sea of Azov in order to assist Ukraine and provide security."

In Sunday's confrontation, the Russian coast guard fired on and seized three Ukrainian vessels that sought to pass from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov through the Kerch Strait, between Russia's mainland and the Crimean Peninsula it annexed from Ukraine.

Ukraine insisted that its vessels were operating in line with international maritime rules, while Russia said they had failed to get permission to pass.

Russia said on Wednesday that it planned to deploy more of its advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Crimea.

Russia has steadily poured new military hardware into Crimea since it annexed it from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow's announcement about new missiles comes as it and Kiev try to pin the blame on each other for the confrontation on Sunday.

Ukraine introduced martial law in parts of the country after the seizure of its ships saying it feared a possible Russian invasion.