U.S. State Department Offers $5m Reward for Information on 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack

A police constable adjusts his headgear as he stands in line to pay tribute to the policemen who lost their lives during the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, November 26, 2018.

On the 10th anniversary of the coordinated terror attack on sites in Mumbai, the U.S. State Department offered a new reward of $5 million for information leading to the arrest of its planners and facilitators.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered “solidarity with the people of India and the city of Mumbai on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attack” in a statement Monday. “We stand with the families and friends of the victims, whose loved ones were lost in this act of barbarism, including six American citizens. The barbarity of 26/11 shocked the entire world.”

On November 26, 2008, 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamic terrorist organization based in Pakistan, carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks on locations throughout the Indian city. The Nariman Chabad House was among the specifically targeted locations.

Tributes to those who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.



Our solidarity with the bereaved families.



Tributes to those who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Our solidarity with the bereaved families.

A grateful nation bows to our brave police and security forces who valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks.

Six people were killed at the Chabad House including the directors, Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his pregnant wife Rivka, and four other Israeli and American visitors to the Chabad House.

“It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement. We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and its affiliates,” Pompeo’s statement also said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the attack in a tweet.

“Tributes to those who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Our solidarity with the bereaved families,” he wrote. “A grateful nation bows to our brave police and security forces who valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks.”

