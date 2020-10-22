Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Top News

WATCH |

Trump Posts Raw Footage of '60 Minutes' Interview He Walked Out On

'Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS,' the president said of his interview with Lesley Stahl

Haaretz
The Associated Press
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail

Comments