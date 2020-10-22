Trump Posts Raw Footage of '60 Minutes' Interview He Walked Out On

U.S. President Donald Trump released footage of an interview with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl Thursday after walking out on the journalist, claiming that Stahl was unfair and biased.

"Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA" Trump wrote alongside the nearly 38 minute video.

Trump had threatened to release the footage earlier in the day amid a public feud with Stahl, who he says took him too seriously after he pleaded for suburban women to love him.

Stahl interviewed Trump at the White House on Tuesday for Sunday’s edition of the news magazine. Trump abruptly ended the interview.

Stahl can be seen calmly asking Trump about his administration's handling of the pandemic, among other pressing issues.

“You brought up a lot of questions that were inappropriately brought up, right from the beginning,” Trump charged toward the end of the interview.

“Don’t you think you should be accountable to the American people?” Stahl responded.

Addressing a campaign rally Wednesday in Gastonia, North Carolina, Trump says Stahl pressed him on his plea for love from suburban women, many of whom have turned away from the president.

Trump says although he was kidding, “I mean it.”

He says Stahl told him: “You are begging for women to love you.”

The president also alluded to a threat he first issued on Twitter to release a White House video of the interview before it airs on Sunday.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted out a series of images that stirred mockery on Twitter. Trump wrote,“Kayleigh McEnany presenting Lesley Stahl (@60Minutes) with some of the many things we’ve done for Healthcare. Lesley had no idea!”

However, Twitter users were quick to point out that one photograph showed Stahl looking through the binder, revealing only blank pages. Stahl's apparent discovery that the binder was empty led to speculation that may have precipitated Trump's walking out of the interview.