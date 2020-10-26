Trump Lampooned After '60 Minutes' Interview Finally Airs

"60 Minutes" on Sunday night finally aired the highly-anticipated interview of U.S. President Donald Trump with Lesley Stahl, where the president walks out, and subsequently sparked controversy by criticizing Stahl and releasing raw footage of the interview before its air date.

The White House released raw footage from the interview on Thursday, breaking an agreement to keep material from the highly-anticipated clash private until an edited version could air this weekend.

Why did Trump abruptly exit his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl?

"Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS," Trump said in a post on his Twitter profile on Thursday morning, with a link to his Facebook page, where he posted the nearly 38 minute interview.

Critics were quick to lampoon the president for his thin skin. Conservative author Tom Nichols wrote on Twitter, "Gigantic man-baby. Shameful that this country has tolerated him in the oval office for this long."

The Atlantic's McKay Cobbins added, "My main takeaway from that 60 Minutes thing is that the questions weren't... really tough? Like, at all?"

Former President Barack Obama called Trump out on the campaign trail in Florida over the weekend, saying, "He likes to act tough and talk tough. He thinks scowling and being mean is tough, but when '60 Minutes' and Lesley Stahl are too tough for you, you ain't all that tough."

The footage shows Stahl, a veteran journalist who has interviewed Trump twice before, asking direct questions and refuting some of Trump's answers on topics including healthcare and the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final exchange aired by CBS shows Stahl and Trump tussle over allegations surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop, which Stahl insists "are not verified."

Trump accuses the "fake news" of ignoring the story, to which Stahl replies, do you remember what you told me about why you call news "fake" the last time we met? Stahl answers, saying that Trump had told her it was a term used solely to discredit his critics.

"I don't have to discredit you, you've discredited yourself," Trump shot back.

"You know, I didn't want to have this kind of angry …" Stahl said, trying to lower the temperature seconds before Trump's walkout.

"Of course you did," Trump replied. "You brought up a lot of subjects that were inappropriately brought up."

CBS News, a division of ViacomCBS Inc and the network that airs "60 Minutes," blasted Trump's "unprecedented decision" to disregard an agreement to keep the footage private, but said the move would not defer the show "from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades.