Trio Awarded 2019 Economics Nobel Prize for 'Experimental' Poverty Research

The winners of the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel displayed at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 14, 2019.

The Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the prize on Monday.

“This year’s Laureates have introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty,” the academy said in statement.

skip - Nobel 1

In the 2019 Laureates’ early field experiments, more textbooks and free school meals had small effects, while targeted help for weak students significantly improved educational outcomes. This showed that help targeting the weakest pupils was an effective measure.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/auFowN9qJr — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 14, 2019

The Academy said the work of the three economists had shown how the problem of poverty could be tackled by breaking it down into smaller and more precise questions in areas such as education and healthcare, making problems easier to tackle.

“As a direct result of one of their studies, more than five million Indian children have benefited from effective programs of remedial tutoring in school,” the Academy said. “Another example is the heavy subsidies for preventive healthcare that have been introduced in many countries.”

Banerjee, an Indian-born American, and French-born Duflo are both at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and have authored several books together, while Kremer, of the United States, is at Harvard University.

Duflo, who was woken up by Goran Hansson, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said that getting the prize “incredibly humbling.”

Jakob Svensson of prize committee explains the field of work of the co-winners of the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 14, 2019. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Duflo, who was born in 1972 in Paris, is the youngest ever to receive the economics prize. She is also only the second woman to win the economics prize, after Elinor Ostrom in 2009.

Duflo noted that the profession was not always welcoming to women.

“Showing that it is possible for a woman to succeed and be recognized for success I hope is going to inspire many, many other women to continue working and many other men to give them the respect that they deserve like every single human being,” she said.

skip - Nobel

2019 Economic Sciences Laureate Esther Duflo, born in 1972, is the second woman and the youngest person to be awarded the Prize in Economic Sciences.#NobelFacts #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/0Ek8E7kLRh — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 14, 2019

The prize — officially known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel — wasn’t created by the prize founder, but it is considered to be part of the Nobel stable of awards.

The 9 million Swedish crown ($915,300) economics prize is a later addition to the five awards created in the will of industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, established by the Swedish central bank and first awarded in 1969.

Last week, six Nobel prizes were given — medicine, physics and chemistry plus two literature awards, and the coveted Peace Prize.

All but the winner of the Peace Prize receive their awards on Dec. 10 — the anniversary of Nobel’s death in 1896 — in Stockholm. The winner of the Peace Prize receives the award in Oslo, Norway.