Tracking the Global Spread of China’s Novel Coronavirus

Governments ramped up measures on Thursday to battle a looming global pandemic of the coronavirus as the number of infections outside China, the source of the outbreak, for the first time surpassed those appearing inside the country.

Australia initiated emergency measures and Taiwan raised its epidemic response level to its highest, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump put his vice president, Mike Pence, in charge of the U.S. response to the looming global health crisis.

Israel's Health Ministry called on Israelis Wednesday not to fly to Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak, urging its citizens "to reconsider the necessity of flights abroad in general, beyond the obligated isolation upon return from specific countries." The ministry also stated that it will require all Israelis who returned from Italy since February 27 to be quarantined in home isolation for two weeks.

The United States and South Korea postponed joint military drills to limit the spread of the virus, which has emerged far beyond China, where it originated late last year, apparently in a market selling wildlife in the city of Wuhan.

Here is a look at how the virus spread across the globe:

