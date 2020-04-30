Spain's Coronavirus Daily Death Toll Falls to Lowest Tally in Nearly Six Weeks
The number of fatalities related to the novel coronavirus recorded overnight in Spain fell to 268, the lowest tally in nearly six weeks, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.
The overall death toll rose to 24,543 on Thursday up from 24,275 on the previous day, the ministry said. The number of cases registered in the country rose to 213,435 from 212,917 the day before.
