Russia test-launches missiles for its Moscow defense system

Russian military released footage on Saturday of a test-launch of a modern air-defence system used to protect the air space over Moscow.

The launch was held at Sary-Shagan military grounds in Kazakhstan and according to the ministry's information all the missiles hit targets with precision.

It comes as military tensions between Moscow and Ukraine escalate. Ukraine on Friday banned Russian men of combat age from entering the country, a move introduced under martial law after Russia fired on and captured three Ukrainian naval ships off Crimea last weekend.

Russian officials accuse Poroshenko of artificially manufacturing a crisis to prop up sagging ratings ahead of an election next March. But the incident has prompted renewed calls for more Western sanctions on Russia.

