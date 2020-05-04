Russia's Daily Coronavirus Cases Rise Again by Over 10,000 - Emerges as New Hot Spot

Russia's nationwide coronavirus tally now at 145,268

Putin wearing protective gear visits a hospital where patients infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus are being treated in the settlement of Kommunarka in Moscow on March 24, 2020
Photo by Alexey DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / AFP

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day.

This brought Russia's nationwide tally to 145,268, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.

It also reported 76 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,356.

  1. 1