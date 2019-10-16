Russia Removed U.S. Officials From Train Near Secret Test Site Accident, Report Says

People walk the street in the village of Nyonoksa, northwestern Russia. An explosion of a rocket engine at the Russian navy's testing range just outside Nyonoksa occurred on August 8, 2019.

Russia removed three U.S. diplomats from a train near the site of a mysterious military testing accident on Monday because they did not have special permits to be in the area, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Russia's state nuclear agency, Rosatom, has acknowledged that five of its nuclear workers were killed in an August 8 explosion during a rocket engine test near the White Sea in far northern Russia.

Interfax cited a source as saying that the U.S. diplomats had been let go, but are regarded to have broken Russian law.

"The U.S. diplomats were on an official business trip and had properly notified the Defense Ministry about their trip," Interfax quoted the spokeswoman of the U.S. embassy in Moscow, Rebecca Ross, as saying.

Reuters could not immediately reach the U.S. embassy for comment.

The Severodvinsk region came into the spotlight in August amid contradictory reports about the consequences of the explosion.

The Defense Ministry initially said background radiation remained normal after the incident, but Russia's state weather agency said radiation levels in the nearby city of Severodvinsk had risen by up to 16 times.

