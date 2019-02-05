Russia Develops New Weapon to Make Enemy Soldiers Hallucinate and Vomit, Report Says
The Russian Navy reportedly has a new non-lethal weapon that disrupts the eyesight of enemy soldiers and can make them hallucinate and vomit.
The 5P-42 Filin is designed to cause troops to miss their targets by inducing delirious conditions and making them want to be sick.
The so-called Filin, meaning Eagle Owl, has already been installed on the Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Kasatonov - according to the RIA Novosti media agency. The two Russian warships have both recently been in the Mediterranean Sea.
The weapon was developed by Ruselectornics, a Russian state-owned developer technology company, and is expected to be built into future military vessels.
