Russia Develops New Weapon to Make Enemy Soldiers Hallucinate and Vomit, Report Says

The 5P-42 Filin is designed to cause troops to miss their targets by inducing delirious conditions and making them want to be sick

The Russian Navy's frigate Admiral Essen, with the Byzantine-era monument of Hagia Sophia in the background, sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey August 25, 2018.
REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

The Russian Navy reportedly has a new non-lethal weapon that disrupts the eyesight of enemy soldiers and can make them hallucinate and vomit.

The so-called Filin, meaning Eagle Owl, has already been installed on the Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Kasatonov - according to the RIA Novosti media agency. The two Russian warships have both recently been in the Mediterranean Sea.

The weapon was developed by Ruselectornics, a Russian state-owned developer technology company, and is expected to be built into future military vessels.

  1. 1