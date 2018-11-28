Putin to Discuss Khashoggi Murder With Saudi Crown Prince

FILE Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, June 14, 2018.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would discuss the killing last month of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi when the two leaders meet at the G20 summit in Argentina.

The two men will also discuss oil markets and the conflict in Syria, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters at a briefing about the summit, which starts at the end of this month.

