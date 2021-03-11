Haaretz - back to home page
Japan Scrambles Jets to Intercept Nuclear-capable Russian Bombers

This is a developing story...

Reuters
Japan scrambled F-15 fighter jets to intercept two Russian nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers that were flying over the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean, the Interfax agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

The ministry was quoted as saying that the flight had been carried out over neutral waters and that it had been planned.