Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit, Germany Says Can No Longer Fully Rely on U.S. White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the Women's Entrepreneurship Finance event during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017.

Germany's foreign minister said on Monday Europe could not rely on Donald Trump and needed to close ranks after the U.S. president called the European Union a "foe" with regard to trade.

"We can no longer completely rely on the White House," Heiko Maas told the Funke newspaper group. "To maintain our partnership with the USA we must readjust it. The first clear consequence can only be that we need to align ourselves even more closely in Europe."

He added: "Europe must not let itself be divided however sharp the verbal attacks and absurd the tweets may be."

The European Union and the United States are best friends, and saying the two are foes was "fake news", European Council President Donald Tusk said on Sunday, after U.S. President Donald Trump had called the EU a foe on trade matters.

"America and the EU are best friends. Whoever says we are foes is spreading fake news," Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, wrote on Twitter.

Trump branded the EU as a "foe" of the United States for "what they do to us in trade," adding "that doesn't mean they are bad," in an interview aired on Sunday by CBS's Face the Nation news program.