German anti-Semitism Chief Urges Locals to Wear Skullcaps in Solidarity With Jews

File photo: Two men wearing skullcaps during a remembrance event of the parliament Bundestag to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, January 31, 2019.

The German government's anti-Semitism commissioner has urged Germans to wear kippahs in public on Saturday, following an earlier statement calling on Jews to refrain from donning skullcaps in public in light of a rise in anti-Semitic crimes in the country.

Felix Klein said, in comments carried by Funke media group newspapers on Tuesday that people should wear Jewish skullcaps in a bid to show solidarity with Jews and take a positive stance on diversity and freedom of religion.

>> Read more: German parliament passes motion condemning BDS as anti-Semitic ■ A daughter of Palestinian refugees, this German politician is fighting anti-Semitism

Saturday is Al-Quds day, which marks the day on which Israel captured East Jerusalem and effectively annexed it during the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestinian groups launch protests to mark their resistance to Israeli occupation on the day.

"I call on all citizens in Berlin and everywhere in Germany to wear the kippah on Saturday when people will agitate unbearably against Israel and against Jews on 'Al-Quds Day'", Klein said.

The commissioner also called on people in Germany to take part in pro-Israel rallies on the day instead.

Klein made headlines last week when he warned Jews not to wear kippas in public spaces, noting a recent rise in anti-Semitic crimes in Germany. The skullcaps are traditionally worn by Jewish men as an outward sign of their faith.

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

"I am sorry to say that I cannot recommend that Jews wear the kippah everywhere in Germany," Felix Klein said, in remarks also carried by Funke media group newspapers.

According to official figures, the number of anti-Semitic crimes committed in Germany increased from 1,504 in 2017 to 1,646 in 2018 - a 10-percent rise. The number of cases considered violent increased from 37 to 62 over the same period.