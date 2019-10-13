Gal Gadot to Produce, Star in Film About Holocaust Heroine Who Saved Thousands of Children

Israeli actress Gal Gadot has teamed up with her husband Yaron Varsano to star in and produce "Irena Sendler," a film that follows the story of a Polish woman's heroic effort to save thousands of children from the Warsaw Ghetto during the Holocaust.

The film will be the first project taken on by the couple's newly formed production company Pilot Wave, which was first reported by Deadline on Friday and later confirmed by Gadot.

Pilot Wave is taking off! I’m so excited this is finally out. @JaronVarsano and I have been working on this for quite some time and I just CAN'T wait to bring to life all the amazing stories we're working on with all of our wonderfully talented partners. pic.twitter.com/fMh0LMIGxT — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 11, 2019

The historical thriller will tell the story of the Sendler, who worked for the Polish underground at the height of World War II and helped smuggle 2,500 Jewish children through an elaborate network of volunteers.

Sendler was arrested by the Gestapo in 1943, which is where the movie will start, according to Deadline. " The drama becomes a race against time to save not only herself but the identities of the hidden thousands who’ll face certain execution," Deadline writes.

“As producers, we want to help bring stories that have inspired us to life,” Gadot and Varsano told Deadline. “Pilot Wave will create content that promotes the perspectives and experiences of unique people and produce impactful stories aimed at igniting the imagination,” they added.

In August, it was announced that Gadot would portray Jewish actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr in a Showtime limited series. Gadot and Varsano will also serve as executive producers of the Showtime series.