Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Has No Problems With Germany After Trump Call Transcript Published

In the phone call, Zelenskiy and Trump criticized Germany for not doing enough to enforce sanctions on Russia

comments Print Subscribe now
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press-marathon at a food market in Kiev, Ukraine October 10, 2019.
\ GLEB GARANICH/ REUTERS

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Kiev did not have any problems with Germany after the United States published a summary of his conversation with Donald Trump where German Chancellor Angela Merkel was mentioned.

>> Election results are in. Subscribe now - save 30%

In the phone call, Zelenskiy told Trump that Germany and France do not do enough to enforce sanctions, imposed on Russia over Ukraine by the European Union, according to the transcript.

Germany is expected to take part along with leaders of France, Russia and Ukraine in peace negotiations in the so-called Normandy format.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1