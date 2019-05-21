Ukraine's New President Signs Decree to Hold Early Parliamentary Elections

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds the Bulava, the Ukrainian symbol of power, during his inauguration ceremony at the parliament in Kiev on May 20, 2019.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a decree for snap parliamentary elections on July 21, state media reported on Tuesday.

Immediately after his inauguration this week, Zelenskiy called for the national parliament to be disbanded as many of its members have connections with the former president.

Zelenskiy, 41, was previously a television actor who campaigned as an alternative to a political establishment that has long struggled with entrenched corruption.

He won the run-off election against former president Petro Poroshenko last month with about three-quarters of the votes.