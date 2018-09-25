U.K.'s Labour Party Passes Motion Sharply Criticizing Israel Amid anti-Semitism Storm

Delegates hold up placards in support of Palestine at the Labour Party's conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 25, 2018

Britain's main opposition Labour Party has passed a motion strongly criticizing Israel, as a senior lawmaker warned the party must root out anti-Semitism.

Delegates at the party's conference voted Tuesday to criticize Israel's use of force against Gaza protests, urge more U.K. funding for the UN agency for Palestinians and back a freeze on British arms sales to Israel.

The vote came after a heated debate that saw Palestinian flags waved in the convention hall. Labour has been riven by allegations that the party has become hostile to Jews under leader Jeremy Corbyn, a longtime supporter of Palestinians.

Foreign-affairs spokeswoman Emily Thornberry said Labour must kick out "sickening individuals ... who use our legitimate support for Palestine as a cloak and a cover for their despicable hatred of Jewish people."