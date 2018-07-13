Trump's 'Creepy' Encounters With the Ladies of the House of Windsor
A petition reaching 1.8 million signatures pushing for Donald Trump to be denied a meeting with the royal family due to his 'well documented misogyny and vulgarity' brings to mind his past encounters with the women of the British Royal Family
U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the U.K. for an official visit on July 12. His imminent arrival has been met with a mixture of hardcore trolling and genuine backlash.
During his visit, a giant balloon that depicts Trump as a baby in a diaper will be flown over London, a move sanctioned by the Mayor, Sadiq Khan.
The Mayor of Sheffield, Magid Magid, has banned Trump from the city on account of being a "wasteman" and has declared July 13th to be "Mexico Solidarity Day" whilst donning a sombrero during a City Council meeting.
On the other hand, a petition garnered 1.8 million signatures asking Parliament to disqualify Donald Trump from being received by the Royal Family on account of his "well documented misogyny and vulgarity". Protest marches against Trump will take place in London during his stay.
Apart from Trump's policies in the U.S. and his abrasive style of politics which is offensive to the traditionally reserved British ear, Brits have more reason to dislike him.
He insulted London's mayor and challenged him to an IQ test, and used the London terror attacks in November 2017 to justify his travel ban.
Trump tweeted that the mayor had said there was no need to be alarmed by terrorist attacks, whereas he had actually said that there was no need to be alarmed by the increased number of police on the streets.
Khan's spokesperson retorted by saying that the mayor had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks”.
Not least, his misogynist attitudes towards the women of the British Royal Family may have spurred the wave of anti-Trump sentiment in the U.K..
Following Lady Diana Spencer's divorce from Prince Charles in 1996, Donald Trump, though still married to Marla Maples, apparently sent Diana a number of bouquets of flowers, the Daily Beast reports.
Journalist and a confidante of Diana's, Selina Scott, wrote in the Sunday Times: "Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife”.
“As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”
Diana reportedly told Selina that Trump "gave her the creeps".
After her passing, Trump is said to have lamented the fact that he never had the opportunity to date Diana.
He later wrote, in his book, The Art of the Comeback, that “I only have one regret in the women department—that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer. I met her on a number of occasions. I couldn’t help but notice how she moved people. She lit up the room with her charm, her presence. She was a genuine princess—a dream lady.”
He has also had his two cents worth about Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. When in 2012, a French paparazzo took grainy, long-lens photographs of Kate Middleton sunbathing topless in a remote French lodge, Trump took to Twitter to slut-shame the Duchess, whilst backing the photographer.
Later on, on a Fox and Friends interview, he doubled down on his opinion and said: “While we’re all fans of Kate, can you imagine why would she be outside in the nude?”
“Why would she be standing in the nude in the swimming pool or wherever she was? And she’s Kate, so you know, it’s terrible what they did, it’s terrible to take pictures, but how can you do a thing so stupid To be outside of a swimming pool without a top on, and you’re Kate? Maybe they can stop it, but it is a very, very foolish thing she did.”
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now