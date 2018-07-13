Trump's 'Creepy' Encounters With the Ladies of the House of Windsor

Listeners in Israel no longer enjoy the BBC's daylong radio broadcasts of major British events, such as this summer's expected birth of the heir to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the U.K. for an official visit on July 12. His imminent arrival has been met with a mixture of hardcore trolling and genuine backlash.

During his visit, a giant balloon that depicts Trump as a baby in a diaper will be flown over London, a move sanctioned by the Mayor, Sadiq Khan.

A giant baby Trump blimp will be flying high in London during the president’s trip pic.twitter.com/yDy8REFLiK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 7, 2018

The Mayor of Sheffield, Magid Magid, has banned Trump from the city on account of being a "wasteman" and has declared July 13th to be "Mexico Solidarity Day" whilst donning a sombrero during a City Council meeting.

I Magid Magid, Lord Mayor & first citizen of this city hereby declare that not only is Donald J Trump (@realDonaldTrump) a WASTEMAN, but he is also henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield!



I further declare July 13th to be Mexico Solidarity Day! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/qYehdHYDEt — 🚀MΛG!D (@MagicMagid) July 4, 2018

On the other hand, a petition garnered 1.8 million signatures asking Parliament to disqualify Donald Trump from being received by the Royal Family on account of his "well documented misogyny and vulgarity". Protest marches against Trump will take place in London during his stay.

Apart from Trump's policies in the U.S. and his abrasive style of politics which is offensive to the traditionally reserved British ear, Brits have more reason to dislike him.

He insulted London's mayor and challenged him to an IQ test, and used the London terror attacks in November 2017 to justify his travel ban.

Trump tweeted that the mayor had said there was no need to be alarmed by terrorist attacks, whereas he had actually said that there was no need to be alarmed by the increased number of police on the streets.

Khan's spokesperson retorted by saying that the mayor had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks”.

Not least, his misogynist attitudes towards the women of the British Royal Family may have spurred the wave of anti-Trump sentiment in the U.K..

Following Lady Diana Spencer's divorce from Prince Charles in 1996, Donald Trump, though still married to Marla Maples, apparently sent Diana a number of bouquets of flowers, the Daily Beast reports.

Journalist and a confidante of Diana's, Selina Scott, wrote in the Sunday Times: "Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife”.

“As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”

Diana reportedly told Selina that Trump "gave her the creeps".

After her passing, Trump is said to have lamented the fact that he never had the opportunity to date Diana.

He later wrote, in his book, The Art of the Comeback, that “I only have one regret in the women department—that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer. I met her on a number of occasions. I couldn’t help but notice how she moved people. She lit up the room with her charm, her presence. She was a genuine princess—a dream lady.”

He has also had his two cents worth about Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. When in 2012, a French paparazzo took grainy, long-lens photographs of Kate Middleton sunbathing topless in a remote French lodge, Trump took to Twitter to slut-shame the Duchess, whilst backing the photographer.

Kate Middleton is great--but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude--only herself to blame. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

Later on, on a Fox and Friends interview, he doubled down on his opinion and said: “While we’re all fans of Kate, can you imagine why would she be outside in the nude?”

“Why would she be standing in the nude in the swimming pool or wherever she was? And she’s Kate, so you know, it’s terrible what they did, it’s terrible to take pictures, but how can you do a thing so stupid To be outside of a swimming pool without a top on, and you’re Kate? Maybe they can stop it, but it is a very, very foolish thing she did.”