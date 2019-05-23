Theresa May Expected to Resign as U.K. PM on Friday

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir at Downing Street in London, Britain, May 2, 2019.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office, The New York Times reported, without citing a source.

May will remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process under which two final candidates face a ballot of 125,000 Conservative Party members, the newspaper said.

>> Read more: European Parliament election: With Brexit looming, far-right alliance sells voters illusions | Analysis

Her last gambit, offering the prospect of a possible second referendum and closer trading arrangements with the EU, triggered a revolt by some Brexit-supporting ministers including the resignation of Andrea Leadsom on Wednesday.

The BBC said more ministers could resign.

"I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum result," Leadsom, once a challenger to May to become prime minister, said in a resignation letter.

In March, May said she would quit if her then-twice-defeated Brexit deal passed at the third attempt, hoping to make a last-ditch bid to persuade rebels in her Conservative party to back her.

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

"I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party," May said. "I know there is a desire for a new approach - and new leadership - in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations - and I won't stand in the way of that."

May had already promised to step down before the next election, due in 2022.