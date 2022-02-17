Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Russian Backed Rebels Accuse Ukrainian Forces of Mortar Fire

According to the RIA report, representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic said Ukrainian forces used mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun on Thursday

Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy examines weapons as he attends tactical military exercises held by the country's armed forces at a training ground in the Rivne Region, on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy examines weapons as he attends tactical military exercises held by the country's armed forces at a training ground in the Rivne Region, on Wednesday. Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Reuters

Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv of mortar fire on Thursday, in violation of agreements aimed at ending the conflict, the state-owned RIA news agency said.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine's borders while demanding that NATO pledge not to accept Kyiv as a member. The West has threatened Moscow with new sanctions if it attacks Ukraine; Russia denies planning any attacks.

Sporadic shooting was reported in the rebel-held regions from both sides in recent years, but an escalation in the years-long conflict with Russian-backed separatists in the Donbass could escalate the wider conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

According to the RIA report, representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic said Ukrainian forces used mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun on Thursday.

“Armed forces of Ukraine have rudely violated the ceasefire regime, using heavy weapons, which, according to the Minsk agreements, should be withdrawn,” said representatives of Luhansk region in the Ukrainian-Russian ceasefire control group cited by Interfax news agency.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments