Russian Backed Rebels Accuse Ukrainian Forces of Mortar Fire

Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv of mortar fire on Thursday, in violation of agreements aimed at ending the conflict, the state-owned RIA news agency said.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine's borders while demanding that NATO pledge not to accept Kyiv as a member. The West has threatened Moscow with new sanctions if it attacks Ukraine; Russia denies planning any attacks.

Sporadic shooting was reported in the rebel-held regions from both sides in recent years, but an escalation in the years-long conflict with Russian-backed separatists in the Donbass could escalate the wider conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

According to the RIA report, representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic said Ukrainian forces used mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun on Thursday.

“Armed forces of Ukraine have rudely violated the ceasefire regime, using heavy weapons, which, according to the Minsk agreements, should be withdrawn,” said representatives of Luhansk region in the Ukrainian-Russian ceasefire control group cited by Interfax news agency.