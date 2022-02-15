Russia Says Some Troops Return to Bases After Drills Near Ukraine

Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia's Defense Ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.

At the same time, more than 20 ships from Russia's Northern fleet have started drills in the Barents Sea, the Interfax news agency cited the fleet as saying. The exercises in the Arctic waters between Russia and Norway are part of broader drills which have prompted fears that Moscow may invade Ukraine.

The Kremlin dismissed U.S. U.S. assertions that Russia was poised to invade Ukraine as baseless hysteria.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing that Putin would prefer that Russia and the West calmly discuss each other's concerns and did not want to see "information campaigns" that further escalated tensions.

Russia's Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying that while large-scale drills across the country continued, some units of the Southern and Western military districts have completed their exercises and started returning to bases.

The country's military also increased inspections of units in rebel-held parts of Ukraine since the end of last week, the Interfax Ukraine news agency said on Tuesday, quoting a Ukrainian military intelligence report. The report said "senior bodies of Russia's military command" have been inspecting rebel units and their ability to attain the highest combat readiness "with marches to certain training areas and their staffing."

Also on Tuesday, Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognize two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, the speaker of the house said. Recognition of the two regions could kill off the existing Minsk peace process for east Ukraine to which Russia has said it is committed.

Russia, which has repeatedly denied plans to invade has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, prompting fears of an invasion, especially as Moscow's Feb.10-20 joint drills with Belarus mean that Ukraine is almost encircled by the Russian military.

U.S.-based Maxar Technologies, a private U.S. company which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, said on Tuesday that images taken on Sunday and Monday captured significant new activity in Belarus, annexed Crimea and western Russia.

The images could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Maxar pointed to the arrival of several large deployments of troops and attack helicopters as well new deployments of ground attack aircraft and fighter-bomber jets to forward locations.

The images also captured the departure of multiple ground forces units from existing garrisons along with other combat units seen in convoy formation, Maxar said.

Although Moscow has denied ever planning to attack Ukraine, it has demanded legally binding guarantees from the United States and NATO that Kyiv will not be allowed to join the military bloc. Washington and Brussels have so far refused to make such pledges.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was expected in Moscow later on Tuesday to meet President Vladimir Putin in a high stakes mission to avert war.