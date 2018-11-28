Putin Deploys Missiles, Blames Ukraine for Provocation: These Waters Were Always Russian

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (C) poses for a picture with servicemen at the 169th training centre "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday laid the blame for a standoff with Ukrainian vessels in the Black Sea on the Ukrainian president and his desire to get re-elected.

It is the first time that Putin commented on the incident near Russian-occupied Crimea on Sunday that raised the specter of a full-blown conflict between the two neighbors. Earlier Wednesday, Russia said it planned to deploy more of its advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Crimea as tensions rose with Ukraine.

skip - Haaretz Weekly podcast

LISTEN: Are Netanyahu and Trump on collision course? Haaretz

Putin said in a televised speech on Wednesday afternoon that the incident was entirely provoked by the Ukrainian vessels, which refused to communicate with Russian border guards. Putin laid the blame on Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, saying that he ordered the navy to provoke the standoff with the sole purpose of scoring political points and getting re-elected next year.

Putin also said the Ukrainian vessels violated the territorial waters off southern Russia — which is the internationally recognized border. This appears to run counter to the claims of the Ukrainian government, which said the ships were approaching from another direction and were firmly in international waters.

>> Read more: Russian aggression against Ukraine may not start WWIII, but hints at troubled waters for Putin ■ Russia vs. Ukraine: What's behind the Black Sea naval standoff pushing the countries to brink of war

Meanwhile, the U.S. called on European allies to consider further sanctions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine, the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian soldier patrols aboard military boat "Dondass" moored in Mariupol, Sea of Azov port on November 27, 2018 AFP

"We certainly encourage our European allies to look harder at what additional sanctions could be implemented," Kurt Volker said in Berlin. "I've seen at this point that is not something Germany and France have said they're considering but these things, I think, can develop over time."

Several senior European politicians on Tuesday raised the possibility of new sanctions against Russia to punish it for capturing three Ukrainian vessels at sea, an incident the West fears could ignite a wider conflict.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close