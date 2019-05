Photos of Holocaust Survivors Defaced in Vienna

Photos of Holocaust survivors exhibited on a central Vienna street have been defaced with swastikas, drawing condemnation from political and Jewish leaders.

Broadcaster ORF reported Wednesday that ESRA, a group that brought the work by German-Italian photographer Luigi Toscano to the Austrian capital, said several photos were daubed with swastikas and other graffiti on Tuesday.

Ich bin bestürzt über die antisemitischen Schändungen der Fotos von Shoah Überlebenden. Ich verlange eine umgehende und lückenlose Aufklärung. #Antisemitismus darf in #Österreich keinen Platz haben. https://t.co/mQfrvs4SXD — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) May 22, 2019

The exhibition opened on part of the Ringstrasse, a busy road that runs around downtown Vienna, on May 7 and the group said some portraits were previously damaged with knives.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted that he was "dismayed by the anti-Semitic defilement" of the photos and called for a thorough investigation.

The leader of Austria's Jewish community, Oskar Deutsch, said that "it is an anti-Semitic attack on all of Austria" and that police are investigating.