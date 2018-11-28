Palestinian Arrested in Italy on Suspicion of Planning Chemical Attack, Reports Say

FILE PHOTO: A police officer guards the entrance of the Apostolic Nunciature, the Vatican's embassy to Italy, in Rome, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

A Palestinian man was arrested on the Italian island of Sardinia on suspicion of planning to carry out a chemical attack or poison pipes transporting drinking water, Italian media reported on Wednesday.

The 38-year old, Alaji Amin, has a residence permit that allows him to legally reside in Italy, reports said. He was arrested by an Italian special anti-terrorism unit after he left his home and entered his van in the Sardinian town of Macomer.

According to the Italian daily La Stampa, the man is a Palestinian refugee from Lebanon who has lived in the center of Macomer for a few years. His partner, who lives with him, reportedly had no idea he was planning a terrorist attack.

According to La Repubblica, he tried to buy Methomyl, a highly toxic pesticide, online. The newspaper also alleges that a cousin of the suspect, who lives in Lebanon, once tried to poison a water tank used by the Lebanese army.

The suspect has been described as a lone wolf in initial reports in the media. However, Italian authorities, who have been following and monitoring the suspect for some time, reportedly suspect that he is connected to the Islamic State.

The suspect is currently being held in police custody. Authorities have not released details about the operation, leaving local media to speculate about the man's intent.

Italian authorities from the Anti-Mafia Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office announced that they will hold a press conference in Rome at 3 P.M. Italian time (4 P.M. Israel time) to release details about the operation.

Amin’s arrest reportedly caused a lot of commotion in the normally quiet Italian town. Locals reportedly believed a bank robbery was underway since the arrest happened close to a bank, in the center of town

The mayor of Macomer, Antonio Onorato Saccu, said to the Italian news-agency ANSA that the town “never had problems with non-European foreigners, apart from a few over the top individuals who were reined in.”

Italy, with a population of nearly 2 million Muslims (about half that of France), has yet to experience Islamist terrorism. Its contingent of foreign fighters – the radicals who travel to war-torn Syria or Iraq to join the Islamic State or similar militias – has barely reached 130, the Interior Ministry says.