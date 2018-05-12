One Killed, 4 Wounded in Paris Stabbing; Attacker Shot Dead

A knife-wielding assailant killed one person and injured four others in a lively neighborhood near Paris' famed Opera Garnier before he was killed by police in the French capital Saturday night. Counterterrorism authorites have commenced an investigation as some witnesses reported the attacker shouted "God is great" in Arabic, and the Islamic State news agency reportedly claimed the attacker as one of its "soldiers."

Paris police officers evacuated people from some buildings in the Right Bank neighborhood after the attack, and bar patrons and opera-goers described surprise and confusion.

URGENT: 1 dead, multiple injured after stabbing in central #Paris at Place de l’Opera - suspect reportedly shot dead by police. pic.twitter.com/QBQZhrAWwO — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) May 12, 2018

Beyond the police cordon, however, crowds still filled nearby cafes and the city's night life resumed its normal pace soon after the suspect was reported as having been "neutralized" by police.

The identity of the slain attacker and the reason for his actions were unclear. Paris has been under extra security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

French authorities have opened a terrorism investigation after a knife-wielding assailant killed one person and injured four others in the center of Paris.

The Paris prosecutor says counterterrorism authorities are investigating Saturday's attack in a busy neighborhood of Paris' Right Bank. The alleged attacker was killed by police.

Prosecutor Francois Molins said witnesses reported that the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is great" in Arabic.

Molins told reporters that based on the method of the attack, counterterrorism authorities are leading the investigation on potential charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with terrorist motives.

The Islamic State group news agency claimed the suspect as one of its "soldiers" on Saturday night.

Paris police tweeted that officers subdued the alleged assailant during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement, or district. They said the attacker was armed with a knife and targeted five people, killing one and seriously injuring two. The other two suffered less serious injuries.

France's BFM television interviewed an unnamed witness in a restaurant who said a young woman was at the entrance when "a man arrived and attacked her with a knife." A friend came to her aid and the attacker left, "hitting on all the doors, all the shops," the witness told BFM. He turned onto another street, and everyone scattered, the witness said.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the "odious attack" and said the alleged attacker was "neutralized" by police.

"I was having a drink with friends and we heard a boom," a witness named Gloria, who had been in a nearby bar, told reporters at the scene. She said she went outside to see what happened and "I saw a guy lying on the ground."

Another witness described leaving the opera house and being told to go back inside because of the attack.

The Paris prosecutor arrived at the site of the attack, on rue Monsigny, near many bars and theaters as well as the opera.