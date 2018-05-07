'Nazi Grandma' Caught After Skipping Prison Sentence for Denying Auschwitz Was a Death Camp

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 16, 2017 Defendant Ursula Haverbeck waits for the opening of her trial at court in Berlin. German police are hunting an 89-year-old grandmother convicted on

A notorious Holocaust denier dubbed the "Nazi grandma" who failed last week to turn up for the beginning of her prison sentence has been located and incarcerated.

The 89-year-old, Ursula Haverbeck, was found in her home in the north-west German town of Vlotho and taken to jail, Police confirmed Monday.

Haverbeck was sentenced to two years in jail last year on charges of incitement relating to assertions that Auschwitz was a work camp and was never used for mass extermination.

She appealed the decision, but the court in the state of Lower Saxony ruled that the previous judgement was legally sound and should be implemented.

Haverbeck had been due to begin her prison sentence last Wednesday, according to Germany's Bild newspaper.

Various German courts have heard cases against the recalcitrant Holocaust denier. Her criminal record includes fines and another sentence for incitement.

During a previous trial, she spoke of an "Auschwitz lie," claiming the Nazi camp in occupied Poland was not an extermination camp, but merely a labor camp.

Estimates put the number of people murdered at Auschwitz at 1.1 million, 90 per cent of whom were Jews. Others murdered include Poles, Romani, Sinti, Soviet prisoners of war and homosexuals.

In Germany, anyone who publicly endorses, denies or plays down the mass murder of Jews and other groups of people who were thought undesirable during the Third Reich faces a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a minimum of a fine.