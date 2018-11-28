Moscow Railway Station, Malls Evacuated Over Bomb Threats

A spate of anonymous tip-offs this summer during the soccer World Cup proved to be hoaxes

comments Print Subscribe now
BREAKING NEWS

A railway station and 12 shopping malls in Moscow were evacuated on Wednesday after anonymous tip-offs were called in about bomb threats, the RIA news agency reported, citing emergency services.

A spate of such calls in 2017 and this summer during the soccer World Cup proved to be hoaxes.

More details soon

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1