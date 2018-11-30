Macron to Saudi Prince: International Experts Needed in Khashoggi Investigation

French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 30, 2018.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Europeans will insist on international experts being part of the investigations into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an Elysee official said on Friday.

In a five-minute exchange on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, Macron conveyed "very firm" messages to the prince over the murder of Khashoggi and on the need to find a political solution for the situation in Yemen, the official added.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry tweeted pictures of Prince Mohammed talking to Macron and other leaders.

"I've always been very clear about the issue of Saudi Arabia and I will inevitably have the opportunity to discuss it with the Saudi crown prince on the sidelines of the G-20," Macron told a news conference with his Argentine counterpart on Thursday.

France said last week it had imposed sanctions, including travel bans, on 18 Saudi citizens linked to the murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi and said more could follow depending on results of an investigation.

Macron said that European G-20 participants would coordinate on the issue together on Friday morning.

"Personally, I'm in favor of transparency and associating the international community in this affair, because the whole world is concerned," he said.

It was unclear whether he was calling for an international investigation beyond existing Turkish and Saudi probes.

During the two-day summit, global leaders are expected to discuss a variety of issues including the global economy, the future of labor markets and gender equality issues.

U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to meet with the crown prince. The president has defended U.S. ties with Saudi Arabia, although sources say the CIA believes the crown prince ordered the journalist's murder.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may also meet Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the first time.