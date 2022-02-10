Latvia Passes Long-awaited Holocaust Restitution Law

Latvia’s parliament passed a Holocaust restitution bill Thursday that includes compensation for lost Jewish property and funding to revitalize the Baltic nation’s Jewish community, which was almost completely wiped out during World War II.

Following 15 years of wrangling over the issue, the 100-seat Saeima voted 64-21 to approve the Law on the Compensation of Goodwill to the Latvian Jewish Community on the bill’s final reading.

It allocates 40 million euro ($45,853,960) in installments of 4 million euro per year for a decade for these ends, starting in 2023.

The parliament's announcement of the law's passage also stated that with the bill's approval, the restitution to the Jewish community of Latvia has ended, and that no more additional claims for restitution for lost Jewish community property can be filed.

The bill also stresses that Latvia does not bear responsibility for the seizure of Jewish property in the Holocaust, but that it is ethical and fair to compensate the Latvian Jewish community for its real estate.

The bill includes a list of 250 properties that belonged to the country's Jewish community, including schools, synagogues, hospitals and cultural centers, in addition to the rest of the community's land listings. According to the parliament, the value of the property lost by the community since 1948 is estimated at over 47 million euro ($53,865,760).

Arkady Sukharenko, chairman of the Latvian Council of Jewish Communities, praised “this historic step” taken by lawmakers.

“Finalizing this process demonstrates that even 77 years after the end of the Holocaust, it is never too late for justice,” he said.

Lengthy negotiations involving the World Jewish Restitution Organization, or WJRO, Latvian Jewish representatives and government authorities started in 2005. The United States and Israel also were involved in the talks.

Before the Germans invaded Latvia in 1941, some 97,000 Jews lived within its territory – 75,000 of whom were murdered in the Holocaust. Only about 9,500 Jews live there today. Many Latvians collaborated with the Nazis, organizing in groups like the Arajs Kommando volunteer unit and murdering thousands of Jews. One of the most famous Latvian collaborators was Herberts Cukurs, who was called "the Butcher of Riga." The Mossad assassinated him in Uruguay in 1965.