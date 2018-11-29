Irish Senate Advances Bill to Boycott Sale of Products From West Bank Settlements

The Irish Senate approved on Wednesday another stage in the legislation to boycott the sale of products from Israeli settlements. The current stage corresponds to a first reading in the Israeli Knesset.

In July, the Senate approved the bill in a preliminary reading with support from the opposition. 25 Parliament members voted in favor, 20 opposed and 14 abstained.

The bill prohibits the export and selling of products and services which come from "illegal settlements in occupied territories." The vote was postponed earlier this year in an attempt to reach a compromise with the government, which sought to soften it after Israel broached the subject.

However, mutual understandings were not achieved on the matter.

Israel's Foreign Ministry slammed Ireland after it passed the bill, stating on that the "Irish Senate has given its support to a populist, dangerous and extremist anti-Israel boycott initiative that hurts the chances of dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians."

The Foreign Ministry added that the law will "have a negative impact on the diploamtic process in the Middle East," and that it will "harm the livelihood of many Palestinians who work in the Israeli industrial zones affected by the boycott."