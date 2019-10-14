Hungary's Local Election Results in Blow to Orban's Party
Opposition parties scored some major victories in local elections in Hungary on Sunday, delivering a blow to the Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative-nationalist Fidesz party, final results show.
The opposition to the autocratic Orban, who has been in power since 2010, won key posts including the position of Budapest mayor.
Gergely Karacsony defeated incumbent Fidesz rival Istvan Tarlos with 50.1 to 44.1 per cent of the votes, election authorities said Monday after counting all the ballots.
The opposition, which had set aside squabbling and for the first time to form a broad front against Orban, also won mayoral posts in 14 of the 23 Budapest boroughs. Fidesz previously held 17 of them.
It was "a historic triumph," showing people wanted to "reclaim their city" from Orban's authority, Karacsony said late Sunday night.
The opposition was also successful in Pecs, Miskolc, Szombathely and Eger and other places where Fidesz incumbents lost.
Orban sought to soften the blow by highlighting Fidesz's better results in the countryside. "Fidesz is still the leading political force in the country," he told his supporters.
The result suggests Orban's broad grip on Hungary's media and other institutions, which has placed him onto a collision course with the European Union, may be starting to weaken.
Observers have attributed the result to the efforts of the opposition parties, which put aside their differences to field joint candidates in many areas.
"The myth that Orban's system is invincible is over," the government-critical news site index.hu said in a commentary.
