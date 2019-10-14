Hungary's Local Election Results in Blow to Orban's Party

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban adresses the audience on stage after the local elections in Budapest, Hungary, on October 13, 2019.

Opposition parties scored some major victories in local elections in Hungary on Sunday, delivering a blow to the Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative-nationalist Fidesz party, final results show.

The opposition to the autocratic Orban, who has been in power since 2010, won key posts including the position of Budapest mayor.

Gergely Karacsony defeated incumbent Fidesz rival Istvan Tarlos with 50.1 to 44.1 per cent of the votes, election authorities said Monday after counting all the ballots.

The opposition, which had set aside squabbling and for the first time to form a broad front against Orban, also won mayoral posts in 14 of the 23 Budapest boroughs. Fidesz previously held 17 of them.

It was "a historic triumph," showing people wanted to "reclaim their city" from Orban's authority, Karacsony said late Sunday night.

The opposition was also successful in Pecs, Miskolc, Szombathely and Eger and other places where Fidesz incumbents lost.

Orban sought to soften the blow by highlighting Fidesz's better results in the countryside. "Fidesz is still the leading political force in the country," he told his supporters.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

The result suggests Orban's broad grip on Hungary's media and other institutions, which has placed him onto a collision course with the European Union, may be starting to weaken.

Observers have attributed the result to the efforts of the opposition parties, which put aside their differences to field joint candidates in many areas.

"The myth that Orban's system is invincible is over," the government-critical news site index.hu said in a commentary.