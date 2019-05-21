German Holocaust Archive Puts Millions of Documents Online

More than 13 million documents from Nazi concentration camps, including prisoner cards and death notices, have been made available to researchers

comments Print Subscribe now
File photo: Genealogist looks at name registers at the International Tracing Service in Bad Arolsen, central Germany, May 8, 2008.
Michael Probst/AP

The International Tracing Service in Germany has uploaded more than 13 million documents from Nazi concentration camps, including prisoner cards and death notices, to help Holocaust researchers and others investigate the fate of victims.

>> Subscribe for just $1 now

Established by the Western Allies in the final days of World War II and initially run by the Red Cross, the ITS also announced Tuesday it was changing its name to "Arolsen Archives - International Center on Nazi Persecution."

>> From new technology to resurgent nationalism: The future of Holocaust studies

The archive in Bad Arolsen says with help from Israel's Yad Vashem, documents with information on more than 2.2 million people are now available online. Work is still being done to improve searchability.

Archive director Floriane Azoulay says with survivors dying out, "it is so important that the original documents can speak to coming generations."

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1