Responding to Rising anti-Semitism, German Daily Prints DIY Skullcap: 'The Only Answer Is We All Wear a Kippa'

After Israel's president Reuven Rivlin criticized Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner for warning the Jewish community to not wear a Jewish skullcap in public, Germany's popular tabloid-style daily, Bild, will print a cut-out kippa for readers to wear.

"If only one person in our country cannot wear a kippa without putting themselves in danger," Tweeted Bild's editor-in-chief, Julian Reichelt, "the only answer can be that we all wear a kippa. The kippa belongs to Germany!" He added, "That's why Bild is printing tomorrow a kippa for cutting out on page 1."

Wenn auch nur einer in unserem Land nicht Kippa tragen kann, ohne sich in Gefahr zu bringen, kann die Antwort nur lauten, dass wir alle Kippa tragen.



Die Kippa gehört zu Deutschland!



Deswegen druckt @BILD morgen die Kippa zum Ausschneiden auf Seite 1. pic.twitter.com/h3U9anRDZA — Julian Reichelt (@jreichelt) May 26, 2019

On Saturday, Felix Klein, Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner, told reporters that he could "no longer recommend Jews wear a kippa at every time and place in Germany," adding that his opinion on the matter has changed "following the ongoing brutalization in German society."

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin criticized the remark, calling it a "surrender to anti-Semitism." He added, "This capitulation shows that Jews are not safe, again, on German soil."

It was not the first time that German Jews had been advised to leave their skullcaps at home. Last year, Head of the Central Council of Jews Josef Schuster recommended that Jews who are visiting large cosmopolitan cities remove their skullcaps. Three years before, he also cautioned against wearing a kippa in areas with large Muslim populations.

Last year, after two young men wearing skullcaps were assaulted in daylight in Berlin, 2,000 Germans of various faiths protested anti-Semitism while donning kippas.

One of the victims was, in fact, a 21-year-old Israeli Arab who wore the kippa as an "experiment." He had heard from a friend that wearing it would be unsafe in Germany, and refused to believe it. A video of the assault shows a man shouting "Jew" in Arabic and striking him with a belt.