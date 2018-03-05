Former Russian Spy Critically Ill After Exposure to Substance in U.K.

Sergei Skripal, who was believed to be 66, was granted refuge in Britain after a spy swap between the United States and Russia in 2010

comments Print Subscribe now
A file photo taken on November 23, 2017 shows the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower and a heating power plant in Moscow
AFP PHOTO / Mladen ANTONOV

A former Russian spy was critically ill after being exposed to an unknown substance in western England, British broadcaster BBC said on Monday.

Sergei Skripal, who was believed to be 66, was granted refuge in Britain after a spy swap between the United States and Russia in 2010, the BBC said.

Police said two people had been found unconscious on a bench on Sunday in the city of Salisbury. They were being treated for "suspected exposure to an unknown substance" and they remained critically ill, police said.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral