Former Gestapo HQ in Germany Reopens as Historical Education Center

File photo: "Hotel Silber," once one of around 20 Gestapo headquarters in Nazi Germany, Stuttgart, Germany.

Once one of around 20 Gestapo headquarters in Nazi Germany, the Hotel Silber has survived near-demolition, a drawn-out planning procedure, and multiple delays ahead of its opening to the public on Tuesday as a "site of historical-political education."

The building in the center of Stuttgart was used by the Geheime Staatspolizei, the national secret police agency of Adolf Hitler's regime, for the interrogation and murder of political opponents, as well as for the deportation of Jews and homosexuals to concentration camps.

The restored Hotel Silber, which was in continuous use by police forces under various governments from 1928 - five years before the Nazis came to power - to 1984, aims to document the everyday terror exercised by the Hitler regime.

The exhibition shows that the Nazis did not fall from heaven in 1933 and, as curator Thomas Schnabel says, did "go straight to hell" in 1945.

The name harks back to the time in the late 19th and early 20th centuries when the building housed a hotel established by Heinrich Silber.