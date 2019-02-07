Famed Icelandic Singer Paul Oscar Calls on His Country to Boycott Eurovision in Israel

People celebrate the winning of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 by Israel's Netta Barzilai with her song 'Toy,' at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, May 2018.

Pall Oskar, known abroad as Paul Oscar, who was Iceland’s representative to the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997, is calling on Iceland to pull out of the event since it is being held in Israel.

During an interview Tuesday on the national radio broadcaster Rás 1, Oskar crossed over from criticism of Israel and its treatment of the Palestinians to anti-Semitism, the English-language Reykjavik Grapevine reported.

“The reason why the rest of Europe has been virtually silent is that Jews have woven themselves into the fabric of Europe in a very sly way for a very long time. It is not at all hip and cool to be pro-Palestine in Britain,” he said.

>> ‘Arab in a wig’: France sends barrier-breaking provocateur to Israel's Eurovision

“The tragedy is that Jews learned nothing from the Holocaust. Instead, they have taken up the exact same policy of their worst enemy.”

Oskar apologized in a Facebook for conflating Israel with the Jewish people.

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

“I admit unreservedly that I put the Israeli government, the Israeli military and the Jewish people under the same hat,” he wrote. “I made judgments and generalizations about Jewish people.” Oskar said his criticism of Israel is still valid, however.

“Israel’s government, Israel’s army and their governance, on the other hand, receive no discount,” he said. “The rest of the comment stands.”