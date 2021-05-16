Britain's Jews Should Not Have to Endure 'Shameful Racism,' PM Johnson Says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday there was no place for antisemitism in society and that British Jews should not have to endure "shameful racism", after a video online appeared to show people shouting antisemitic abuse from a car in London.

Johnson was responding in part to the video, posted earlier on Sunday, showing a convoy of cars bearing Palestinian flags driving through a Jewish community in north London and broadcasting antisemitic messages from a megaphone.

How Israel can win and Hamas can’t lose: LISTEN to Amos Harel and Muhammed Shehada Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Police investigating the incident later said they had made four arrests.

"There is no place for antisemitism in our society," Johnson said on Twitter. "Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain's Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today."

Cars passing through the Jewish neighborhoods of North London.

His comments also referred to other incidents of antisemitism over the weekend, an aide said.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has reached its worst level in years over the last week.

"Whatever your view of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, there is no justification for inciting anti-Jewish or anti-Muslim hatred," communities minister Robert Jenrick said in a statement.

Britain's Metropolitan police said they have received reports of people shouting antisemitic abuse from a car travelling in a convoy of vehicles through the St John's Wood area of north London.

"Officers investigating a video which appeared to show antisemitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London have made four arrests," a police statement said.

The four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences and were taken into custody at a west London police station, according to the police statement.

The Community Security Trust, a charity that monitors the security of the Jewish community, said the convoy had travelled from Bradford, in northern England.