Brexiteer Nigel Farage Splattered in Latest U.K. Milkshake Attack - and He Is Mad

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after being hit with a milkshake during a campaign walkabout for the upcoming European elections in Newcastle, England, Monday May 20, 2019

Pro-Brexit British politician Nigel Farage has been hit with a milkshake while campaigning in the European Parliament election.

A visibily upset Farage was left with milkshake dripping down his lapels during a walkabout in Newcastle, northeast England, on Monday. Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Paul Crowther said he threw the banana-and-salted caramel shake to protest Farage's "bile and racism."

"Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible," Farage tweeted after the incident. "For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this."

skip - Nigel Farage hit by milkshake while campaigning in Newcastle

Nigel Farage hit by milkshake while campaigning in Newcastle - דלג Nigel Farage hit by milkshake while campaigning in Newcastle

Farage's Brexit Party is leading opinion polls in the contest for 73 U.K. seats in the 751-seat European Parliament.

The sticky beverages have become an unlikely political weapon in Britain.

Other right-wing candidates have also been pelted with milkshakes during the election campaign.

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Last week a McDonald's in Scotland said it had been told by police not to sell milkshakes during a Brexit Party rally.