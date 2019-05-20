Brexiteer Nigel Farage Splattered in Latest U.K. Milkshake Attack - and He Is Mad
Paul Crowther said he threw the banana-and-salted caramel shake to protest Farage's 'bile and racism'
Pro-Brexit British politician Nigel Farage has been hit with a milkshake while campaigning in the European Parliament election.
A visibily upset Farage was left with milkshake dripping down his lapels during a walkabout in Newcastle, northeast England, on Monday. Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Paul Crowther said he threw the banana-and-salted caramel shake to protest Farage's "bile and racism."
"Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible," Farage tweeted after the incident. "For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this."
Farage's Brexit Party is leading opinion polls in the contest for 73 U.K. seats in the 751-seat European Parliament.
The sticky beverages have become an unlikely political weapon in Britain.
Other right-wing candidates have also been pelted with milkshakes during the election campaign.
Last week a McDonald's in Scotland said it had been told by police not to sell milkshakes during a Brexit Party rally.
