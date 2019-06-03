German Blogger Accused of Inventing Family Who Perished in Holocaust Stripped of Prize

Visitors look at photos of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names in the Holocaust History Museum at the Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, May 1, 2019.

An award-winning German blogger who was accused of inventing a Jewish family history has been stripped of the title of "Female Blogger of the Year 2017" by a blogging network in Germany.

Marie Sophie Hingst, who lives in Ireland, is said to have made false statements about her descent both in her blog "Read on my dear, read on" and among the Yad Vashem Holocaust pages of testimony.

"We've asked the author for a statement," the Goldene Blogger (Golden Bloggers) network said on Monday. "In light of current information we feel forced to withdraw the prize."

The move comes after a report in Germany's Spiegel news magazine, alleging that Hingst had invented a Jewish family history for herself.

Goldene Blogger said: "Furthermore we'll think over in the coming weeks what conclusions to draw for the future presentation of the Golden Bloggers."

Via a lawyer, the 31-year-old Hingst informed Spiegel that the her blog postings, unavailable at the weekend, "claimed a significant degree of artistic freedom."

According to Spiegel's investigations, Hingst does not really have any close Jewish kinship, even though she repeatedly mentioned it on her blog and in lectures.

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

In addition, Spiegel claimed she had submitted information on 22 alleged relatives to Yad Vashem, giving the impression that large parts of her family had been killed in the Holocaust.

"The submissions of Marie Sophie Hingst have been given to Yad Vashem scholars for further investigation," Yad Vashem said in a statement on Sunday.