Biden, Citing 'Critical Window,' Announces $800m More in Ukraine Military Aid

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday an additional $800 million security assistance package for Ukraine, citing a "critical window" as the European country faces a fresh onslaught by Russia on its eastern flank.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the war, declaring the port of Mariupol "liberated" after nearly two months of siege although hundreds of defenders were still holed up inside a steel works.

Ukraine derided Putin's attempt to avoid a final clash with its forces in the city as an acknowledgment that he lacked the troops to defeat them.

Biden pledged to send dozens of howitzers, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and tactical drones to Ukraine as it faces a new Russian offensive in the east.

"We're in a critical window now of time where they're going to set the stage for the next phase of this war," Biden said.

The United States and allies are "moving as fast as possible" to provide Ukraine with the equipment and weapons it needs, he said.

The new arms package is the same size as an $800 million one announced last week. Biden also called on Congress for supplemental funding to provide additional aid for Kyiv.

The president also announced plans to ban Russian-affiliated ships from U.S. borders, adding to a host of Western sanctions on Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's leadership had made a "catastrophic mistake" by invading his country. He ruled out going to Moscow for direct talks on ending the war, telling Russian media outlet Mediazona: "That is simply out of the question."

Mariupol, once home to 400,000 people, has seen not only the most intense battle of the war that started when Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24 but also its worst humanitarian catastrophe.

Open gallery view Damaged buildings, with the Azovstal Iron and Steel plant in the background, Mariupol, Tuesday. Credit: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/ REUTERS

Hundreds of thousands of civilians were cut off for nearly two months under Russian siege and bombardment.

Control of the city, which lies on the Sea of Azov, links territory held by separatists Russia backs in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region with Crimea, the peninsula Moscow seized in 2014.

'Strategic failure'

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday that Russia was not achieving its goals in its invasion of Ukraine and that Western sanctions were partly the reason for that.

"What we are aiming for here is a strategic failure for Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. And I believe that is already happening, that no matter what happens ... Ukraine is going to survive," Sherman told a Friends of Europe think-tank event in Brussels.

Sherman, who spoke after talks with the European Union's foreign service secretary general Stefano Sannino, did not offer any specific evidence for her comments.

But she cited the economic sanctions and export controls that have been imposed by the United States, the European Union, Britain, Japan, and other allies since Russia's invasion.

Moscow has said its "special military operation" is essential to ensure Russian security and rejects Western accusations of atrocities and the indiscriminate shelling of cities.

Open gallery view A Russian flag flies by destroyed buildings in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, this month. Credit: ALEXANDER NEMENOV - AFP

"Putin is facing a strategic failure because of the sanctions that have been put on because of the long term impact this will have," Sherman said.

The Western sanctions have already pushed Russia into its deepest economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

Sherman said there would be a "long tail" to sanctions and export controls on Russia. She also hoped China would take note of Western unity.

"We have hundreds of U.S. companies, literally, who have left Russia, and they're not returning. So, the tail here is very long. There will be strategic failure. Putin has become a pariah in the world," she said.

Sherman also said if European Union decided to impose oil and gas sanctions on Russia, the United States would aim to avoid any price increases that would help Russia's finances.