Live Updates: Russia Launching 'Second Phase' of War, Sirens Blare Across Ukraine
- Missiles in western Ukrainian city Lviv kill 6, governor says
- Russia summons Israeli envoy after Lapid's 'regrettable' remarks on Ukraine war
- Mired in Ukraine, Russia swaps out its forces in Syria for Iranians
- In Ukraine, Russia is using rape as a weapon of war
- Poland's border guard reports more Ukrainian returnees than arrivals
Russia launches 'Battle of Donbas' on eastern front, Ukraine says
Russian forces have launched their anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine, attempting to push through defenses along almost the entire front line early on Tuesday in what Ukrainian officials described as the second phase of the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had begun the "Battle of Donbas" in the east and a "very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive". "No matter how many Russian troops they send there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves," he said in a video address on Monday.
Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a “new phase of the war.”
Russian official says Ukraine strikes village near border, one wounded
Ukrainian forces have struck a village near Russia's border with Ukraine, wounding one resident, the governor of the Russian province of Belgorod said on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear whether the strike on the village of Golovchino that figured in posts by governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on messaging app Telegram was carried out by artillery, mortars, missiles or was an aerial attack.
This month, Russia accused Ukraine, which it invaded in late February, of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, as well as of shelling villages there several times, and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.
Britain to send armoured missile launchers to Ukraine
Britain will reportedly soon send armored missile launchers to Ukraine after Russia started its full-scale offensive to take control of the country's east.
The Ministry of Defense demonstrated the Stormer High Velocity Missile (HVM) launcher for Ukrainians on Salisbury Plain two weeks ago, according to The Sun, with the paper adding the 13-tonne vehicles can be flown to the war on C-17 transport planes in days.
The Stormer is manufactured by BAE Systems, needs just three people to operate it and uses Starstreak missiles, which can be used to take down low-flying aircraft.
Pentagon: Russia putting more forces in east and south Ukraine
Russia is putting more forces into Ukraine's east and south, the Pentagon said on Monday.
"We have seen the Russians continue to flow in enablers, capabilities that will help them fight in the Donbass going forward," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing.
"That's artillery, rotary aviation/helicopter support command and control enablers. And we do believe that they have reinforced the number of battalion tactical groups in the east and the south of Ukraine." Kirby said.
Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.
"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement.
Ukraine reports dead and injured in shelling of Kharkiv
Three people were killed and 15 injured, including a 14-year-old, when the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was shelled, according to Ukrainian officials.
"The shells fell right in front of houses, on children's playgrounds and near humanitarian aid centers," said the governor of the region, Oleh Syneyhubov, on Monday evening.
He accused the Russian army of attacking civilians, adding that doctors and rescue workers were on duty around the clock to deal with the consequences of the shelling.
White House says Biden not to visit Ukraine despite Zelenskyy's appeal
US President Joe Biden is currently not planning a visit to Ukraine, despite an appeal by Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House has said.
There are no such plans, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in Washington on Monday.
The US government is concentrating on sending military equipment to Ukraine.
Russia summons Israeli envoy after Lapid's 'regrettable' remarks on Ukraine war
Moscow announced Monday that Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Bogdanov met with Israeli ambassador to Russia Alex Ben Zvi to "discuss several topics, with a focus on developments in Ukraine," after he was summoned for reprimand in light of Israel's vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
Ukrainian authorities said missiles struck the western city of Lviv, killing six and injuring 11, and explosions rocked other cities as Russian forces kept up their bombardments after claiming near full control of the southern port of Mariupol.
Lviv mayor Andriy Sadoviy said there had been five missile strikes on the western city. Authorities also report explosions in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk.
Russia said it had launched mass strikes overnight on the Ukrainian military and associated military targets.
Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said that Russians advanced overnight and took the town of Kreminna. Four civilians were shot dead while trying to evacuate, he said.
Ukraine and Russia failed to agree on humanitarian convoys for the evacuation of civilians for the second day, Ukraine's deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in shelling in the past four days in the northeast city of Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Sunday.
Russia said its troops had cleared most of Mariupol with only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters left in the Azovstal steelworks.
Zelenskyy: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale ground offensive to take control of Ukraine's east on Monday, attacking along a broad front over 300 miles (480 kilometers) long, Ukrainian officials said in what marked the opening of a new and potentially climactic phase of the war.
“The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address. He said a "significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive.”
The Donbas is Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland in the east, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for the past eight years and have declared two independent republics that have been recognized by Russia.
In recent weeks, the Kremlin declared the capture of the Donbas its main goal of the war after its attempt to storm Kyiv failed. After withdrawing from the capital, it began regrouping and reinforcing its ground troops in the east for what could be a climactic battle.
France's Macron says dialogue with Putin stalled after mass killings discovered in Ukraine
French dialogue with Russia has stalled after signs pointing to mass killings of civilians in Ukraine caught the world's attention, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.
"Since the massacres we have discovered in Bucha and in other towns, the war has taken a different turn, so I did not speak to him again directly since, but I don't rule out doing so in the future", Macron told the France 5 television channel.
Russia has dismissed satellite imagery of Bucha and other towns as staged scenes, suggesting bloodied bodies, sometimes with their hands tied behind their backs, were dumped by the Ukrainian military.
Mariupol says 40,000 deported from besieged city to Russian regions
The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Monday said that about 40,000 civilians had been forcibly moved to Russia or Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine.
"Unfortunately I have to declare that as of today they are forcibly deporting" residents, Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian television. "We have verified through the municipal register that they have already deported over 40,000 people."
I was part of Putin’s propaganda machine. I’ll do whatever I can to destroy it
Putin discusses Ukraine, Jerusalem with Palestinian President Abbas amid tensions with Israel
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday, the same day Israel's ambassador to the Kremlin is being summoned by Russia for a reprimand over Israel's vote to oust Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
Beyond Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Abbas and Putin discussed "the problems of the Middle East settlement in the context of escalating tensions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem", the Kremlin said.
Sources in Ramallah told Haaretz that the PA is disappointed with the U.S. and EU's response to recent clashes and arrests of Palestinians in the al-Aqsa compound.
During their call, Putin promised Abbas a continued supply of wheat and other Russian products in the shadow of a looming shortage of basic goods in the West Bank.
Putin's call with Abbas comes just one day after Moscow summoned Israel's ambassador for a reprimand, set to take place today, over the country's vote in the UN. On Friday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid defended Israel's support for the resolution in what the Kremlin branded as "anti-Russian" remarks.
Russia expels some staff from Bulgarian embassy in Moscow
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it had declared some employees of the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow "personae non grata" in retaliation for Sofia's decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats in March.
The move was announced in a brief statement which did not say how many Bulgarians were being told to leave.
Ukraine releases video of pro-Russian politician Medvedchuk
Ukraine's security service on Monday released a video showing arrested pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk asking to be exchanged for Ukrainian troops and civilians in the besieged city of Mariupol.
In the video, Medvedchuk addressed Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
It was unclear how freely Medvedchuk was speaking in the video.
In Ukraine, Russia is using rape as a weapon of war
Why Tucker Carlson hates Ukraine so much
Mired in Ukraine, Russia swaps out its forces in Syria for Iranians
Kremlin says Ukraine is not consistent when it comes to peace talks
The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine of constantly changing its stance when it comes to issues that have already been agreed at peace talks.
"Contacts continue at an expert level within the framework of the negotiation process", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call."Unfortunately the Ukrainian side is not consistent in terms of the points that have been agreed", he said.
"It is often changing its position and the trend of the negotiating process leaves much to be desired."
Poland's border guard reports more Ukrainian returnees than arrivals
Poland's border guard counted more people leaving Polish territory for Ukraine on Sunday than entering Poland from its war-torn neighbor.
The border guard reported on Twitter on Monday that some 19,300 people had left Poland for Ukraine in 24 hours. Some 17,300 people entered Poland from Ukraine in the same period, 10% fewer than the previous day.
Mostly Ukrainian returnees travel to areas that the Ukrainian army has recaptured as Russian forces have retreated east.
Four civilians shot dead while fleeing town in Ukraine's Luhansk region, governor says
Four civilians were shot dead while trying to flee by car from the town of Kreminna in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region during a Russian attack, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in a post on messaging app Telegram on Monday.
A fourth person was seriously injured, he said. Reuters could not independently verify the information.
Russian missiles in western Ukrainian city Lviv kill 6, governor says
Russian missile strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv killed six people and wounded another eight, the regional governor said.
Maksym Kozytsky said there were four strikes, three of which hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a tire shop. He said emergency teams were putting out fires caused by the strikes. He said one of the wounded was a child.
The strikes occurred as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in eastern Ukraine. Lviv has been spared much of the worst violence in almost two months of war.
Ukraine's Zelensyy condemns shelling as bodies line streets of Mariupol
Ukrainian authorities condemned Russian artillery attacks on cities in the northeast and the continuing siege of the southern port city of Mariupol, of which Moscow said it had taken almost full control, following almost two months of bloody fighting.
After failing to overcome Ukrainian resistance in the north, the Russian military has refocused its ground offensive on Donbass, while launching long-distance strikes at targets elsewhere, including the capital, Kyiv. Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in shelling in the past four days in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy criticizes delays in arms deliveries
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized delays in arms deliveries to his country. "Every delay in weapons, every political delay is a permission for Russia to take the lives of Ukrainians.
This is how Russia interprets it. That should not be the case in reality," Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Sunday night.
Military experts believe that Ukraine will need significantly more heavy weapons in the east of the country to withstand attacks.
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
Ukrainian fighters who were holed up in a massive steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from Russia on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.
The fall of Mariupol, the site of a merciless 7-week-old siege that has reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin, would be Moscow's biggest victory of the war and free up troops to take part in a potentially climactic battle for control of Ukraine’s industrial east.