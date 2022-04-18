Live Updates: Russia Launching 'Second Phase' of War, Sirens Blare Across Ukraine

Russian forces have launched their anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine, attempting to push through defenses along almost the entire front line early on Tuesday in what Ukrainian officials described as the second phase of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had begun the "Battle of Donbas" in the east and a "very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive". "No matter how many Russian troops they send there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves," he said in a video address on Monday.

Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a “new phase of the war.”

