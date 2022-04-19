Live Updates: Russia Launches All-out Eastern Assault, Captures Ukraine's Kreminna
Direct communication between Chernobyl and state atomic regulator restored
The International Atomic Energy Agency said that Ukraine confirmed that direct communications between Chernobyl nuclear power station and state atomic regulator have been restored.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi plans to head a mission of experts to Chernobyl later in April to carry out assessments of the site, according to an IAEA statement.
Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says
Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a “new phase of the war.”
Ukraine's General Staff said early Tuesday that Russian forces are focusing their efforts on taking full control of the Donbas region.
The stepped-up assaults began Monday along a front of more than 300 miles (480 kilometers), focused on the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, with the Russian forces trying to advance in several sections, including from neighboring Kharkiv.
Western countries and Ukraine accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression, and the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden would hold a call with allies on Tuesday to discuss the crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable.
French President Emmanuel Macron said his dialogue with Putin had stalled after mass killings were discovered in Ukraine.
Russia has been trying to take full control of the southeastern port city of Mariupol, which has been besieged for weeks and which would be a big strategic prize, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014 and freeing up the besieging troops.
Video footage showed block after residential block in charred ruins.
Russia proposes Ukrainian troops at Azovstal to lay down weapons on Wednesday
Russia's defence ministry issued a new proposal to Ukrainian troops holed up in the Azovstal steel plant to lay down their weapons on Wednesday, adding that not a single Ukrainian soldier had accepted that same offer on Tuesday.
Russian troops will observe a ceasefire in the area of Azovstal while the proposal is in effect starting from 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 20, the ministry added in a statement.
Seven killed in Kharkiv, including three emergency workers
Seven people, including three emergency workers who were defusing unexploded munitions, were killed in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, according to reports by local officials.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on television on Tuesday evening that three emergency service officials had died while trying to defuse unexploded Russian munitions.
Separately, the prosecutor's office for Kharkiv region said four people were killed and 14 wounded by Russian rockets in the city on Tuesday.
Mariupol may fall 'in the coming days,' European official says
The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol could fall to Russian forces within days, a European official said on Tuesday, saying it may suffer more than the town of Bucha, where Russian forces have been accused of atrocities that the Kremlin has denied.
"At the end of the day, we do expect a complete destruction of the city and many civilian casualties in Mariupol," said the European official who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic.
"My fear is that it is going to be worse than Bucha. And by May 9, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could declare he liberated the city of Mariupol ... So, I guess Mariupol will be controlled in the coming days," the European official told U.S. reporters.
Local authorities say thousands of people have been killed in the siege of Mariupol and Russia has given the last Ukrainian defenders at a steel works an ultimatum to surrender or die. Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
UN chief calls for four-day humanitarian pause in fighting
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a four-day Orthodox Easter humanitarian pause in fighting in Ukraine to allow for the safe passage of civilians to leave areas of conflict and the delivery of humanitarian aid to hard-hit areas.
Guterres said the United Nations was submitting detailed plans to the parties and was ready to send humanitarian aid convoys to Mariupol, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk beginning on Holy Thursday and running through Sunday, the date of Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated by most Ukrainians and Russians.
"Humanitarian needs are dire. People do not have food, water, supplies to treat the sick or wounded or simply to live day-to-day," Guterres told reporters at the United Nations in New York.
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has killed or wounded thousands. More than 12 million people need humanitarian assistance in the country today, Guterres said.
Kyiv says Russia aims to grab land, destroy Ukraine's armed forces in new offensive
The aim of Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine is to seize all of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, establish a land link between those territories and Crimea, and destroy Ukraine's armed forces, Ukraine's defense ministry said on Tuesday.
Russia says it opened corridor for Ukrainian forces to leave Azovstal steel plant
Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday it had opened up a corridor for Ukrainian forces who wanted to take up a Russian offer to lay down their arms and safely leave the Azovstal steel works in the besieged port of Mariupol.
Russia earlier called on Ukrainian forces and foreign fighters holed up in the plant to lay down their arms by noon Moscow time (0900 GMT) if they wanted to live.
The Russians demanded that measures be taken to release civilians from the Azovstal metallurgical plant.
Ukraine swaps prisoners with Russia, receives 60 soldiers and 16 civilians
Ukraine's deputy prime minister says Ukraine swapped prisoners of war with Russia and received 60 soldiers and 16 civilians.
Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in east Ukraine, regional governor says
Russian forces have taken control of the city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine and Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the city, the regional governor said on Tuesday.
"Kreminna is under the control of the 'Orcs' (Russians). They have entered the city," Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, told a briefing.
Eastern Ukraine residents to flee amid 'difficult' situation
Eastern Ukraine is facing a "difficult situation" in the face of increased Russian attacks, says the governor of eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai.
"Our defenders are holding the defensive line," Gaidai said on Ukrainian television on Tuesday. Attacks near Rubizhne and Popasna had been repelled, he said. At the same time, he called on the remaining inhabitants to get to safety.
Russia accuses West of trying to prolong Ukraine conflict with arms supplies
The United States and other Western countries are doing everything to drag out Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the TASS news agency quoted Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Tuesday.
"The increasing volume of foreign arms supplies clearly demonstrates their intentions to provoke the Kyiv regime to fight to the last Ukrainian standing," Shoigu was cited as saying.
Russian official says Ukraine strikes village near border, three wounded
A Russian provincial governor accused Ukrainian forces on Tuesday of striking a village near Russia's border with Ukraine and wounding three residents.
It was not possible to independently confirm details of the incident or who was responsible. There was no immediate reaction from Ukrainian officials.
Russia tells Ukrainian forces to surrender Azovstal plant by noon
Russia on Tuesday called on Ukrainian forces and foreign fighters holed up in the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol to lay down their arms by noon Moscow time (0900 GMT) if they wanted to live.
Later, Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Russian forces would on Tuesday completely take over the steel plant where Ukrainian defenders have been holding out in the besieged port of Mariupol.
Japan to provide Ukraine with protective gear for chemical weapons
Japan will provide Ukraine with protective masks and clothing against chemical weapons, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi says.
In addition, commercial drones will be provided to Ukraine for reconnaissance in its struggle against Russian invaders. This is in response to a request from the government in Kyiv.
The move comes amid growing concerns about the use of chemical weapons by Russian troops. "We will continue to provide as much support as possible to the Ukrainian government," Kishi said.
Russia allies: Storming of Mariupol plant housing defenders has begun
The storming of the Asovstal steelworks, about the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the embattled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, has begun, according to pro-Moscow separatists allied with the Russian invaders.
According to Russian sources, around 2,500 fighters, including 400 foreign mercenaries, are entrenched in the steelworks. According to Ukrainian media, around 1,000 civilians are still holding out in the plant, including women and children.
Russia restricts access to Human Rights Watch website, state news agency reports
Russia's communications regulator has restricted access to the website of New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW), state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the regulator.
The move was related to the publication by HRW of what Roskomnadzor, the watchdog, deemed was false information about the behavior of Russia's military in Ukraine, TASS reported.
Russian offensive going 'very cautiously,' Zelenskyy aide says
Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine is going "very cautiously" and will fail because Moscow's forces lack the strength to break through Ukrainian defenses, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian forces were trying to find "sensitive spots" in Ukraine's defenses but added: "Their offensive will fail—I give you a 99% guarantee—they simply do not have enough strength.
"The battle for Donbas, which was announced and apparently began yesterday, is under way and is going very cautiously. The battle will not go in Russia's favor," he said on national television.
Russia says UN chief has not tried to contact Putin since start of military operation in Ukraine
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has not tried to get in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"No one has been in touch, neither through the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN, nor directly with the Foreign Ministry," Zakharova said.
Ukrainian presidential adviser says new Russian offensive will fail
Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine will fail because Moscow's forces lack the strength to break through Ukrainian defenses, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.
"The battle for Donbass, which was announced and apparently began yesterday, is under way and is going very cautiously. The battle will not go in Russia's favor," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.
Russian region reports renewed shelling from Ukrainian side
Even as the Russian offensive renews in eastern Ukraine, Russian authorities have reported shelling from their neighbor into the border region of Belgorod.
The village of Golovchino was hit and a woman was injured, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced on Tuesday on his channel in the social network Telegram.
The region, which according to the authorities has already been shelled several times, borders the embattled Ukrainian region of Kharkiv.
Russia says struck 1,260 targets in Ukraine overnight
Russian missile and artillery forces struck 1,260 targets in Ukraine overnight, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.
Russian anti-aircraft forces downed a Ukrainian MiG-29 jet in the Donetsk region, the ministry said.
Russian-backed separatists try to storm Azovstal plant in Mariupol
Russia-backed separatist forces are trying to storm the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol, the RIA news agency quoted separatist spokesperson Eduard Basurin as saying on Tuesday.
The separatists aim to "liberate" the facility as quickly as possible, RIA quoted another separatist, Denis Pushilin, as saying.
Greece seizes Russian tanker as part of EU sanctions
Greece on Tuesday seized a crude oil Russian tanker as part of European Union sanctions against Russia, a Greek shipping ministry official said.
The Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized near the coastal city of Karystos in Evia. "It has been seized as part of EU sanctions," the shipping ministry official said.
Ukraine says no safe corridors agreed for civilians for third successive day
Ukraine was for the third successive day unable to secure Russia's agreement on establishing any humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians trapped in cities and towns, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Tuesday.
Russia launches 'Battle of Donbas' on eastern front, Ukraine says
Russian forces have launched their anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine, attempting to push through defenses along almost the entire front line early on Tuesday in what Ukrainian officials described as the second phase of the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had begun the "Battle of Donbas" in the east and a "very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive". "No matter how many Russian troops they send there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves," he said in a video address on Monday.
Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a “new phase of the war.”
Russian official says Ukraine strikes village near border, one wounded
Ukrainian forces have struck a village near Russia's border with Ukraine, wounding one resident, the governor of the Russian province of Belgorod said on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear whether the strike on the village of Golovchino that figured in posts by governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on messaging app Telegram was carried out by artillery, mortars, missiles or was an aerial attack.
This month, Russia accused Ukraine, which it invaded in late February, of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, as well as of shelling villages there several times, and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.
Britain to send armoured missile launchers to Ukraine
Britain will reportedly soon send armored missile launchers to Ukraine after Russia started its full-scale offensive to take control of the country's east.
The Ministry of Defense demonstrated the Stormer High Velocity Missile (HVM) launcher for Ukrainians on Salisbury Plain two weeks ago, according to The Sun, with the paper adding the 13-tonne vehicles can be flown to the war on C-17 transport planes in days.
The Stormer is manufactured by BAE Systems, needs just three people to operate it and uses Starstreak missiles, which can be used to take down low-flying aircraft.
Pentagon: Russia putting more forces in east and south Ukraine
Russia is putting more forces into Ukraine's east and south, the Pentagon said on Monday.
"We have seen the Russians continue to flow in enablers, capabilities that will help them fight in the Donbass going forward," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing.
"That's artillery, rotary aviation/helicopter support command and control enablers. And we do believe that they have reinforced the number of battalion tactical groups in the east and the south of Ukraine." Kirby said.
Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.
"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement.
Russia summons Israeli envoy after Lapid's 'regrettable' remarks on Ukraine war
Moscow announced Monday that Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Bogdanov met with Israeli ambassador to Russia Alex Ben Zvi to "discuss several topics, with a focus on developments in Ukraine," after he was summoned for reprimand in light of Israel's vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.